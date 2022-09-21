Sign in
Junior high volleyball teams wrap up busy stretch

by From Staff Reports | Today at 7:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team was defeated 2-0 Monday, Sept. 19, at home against Greenwood.

Greenwood won the first match 25-13 and completed the sweep with a 25-16 win in the second set.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the freshmen won at Harrison 2-0.

Siloam Springs picked up a 25-17 win in the first set and finished off the match with a 26-24 victory.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Lady Panthers were defeated by Rogers 2-0 at home.

The Lady Panthers lost 25-23 in the first set and 26-24 in the second set.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team was defeated 2-0 at home against Greenwood on Monday, Sept. 19.

Greenwood won the first set 25-8 before completing the sweep 25-21.

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the eighth-graders won at Harrison 2-1. Siloam Springs won the first match 25-16 before losing the second 25-5. The Lady Panthers came back in the third set 17-15 for the win.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the eighth-graders picked up a 2-0 win against Gentry.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-9 and finished the sweep with a 25-12 victory in the second set.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade 'A' volleyball team dropped a 2-0 loss against Greenwood on Monday, Sept. 19, falling 25-10, 25-7. The 'B' team lost to Greenwood 2-0 (25-15, 25-12).

On Thursday, Sept. 15, the seventh-grade 'A' team lost to Harrison 2-0 (25-13, 26-24), while the 'B' team lost 25-19, 25-10.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the seventh-graders defeated Gentry 25-17, 25-15.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-grade teams are scheduled to play at Van Buren Butterfield on Thursday, Sept. 22, while the ninth-grade plays against Van Buren.

Print Headline: Junior high volleyball teams wrap up busy stretch

