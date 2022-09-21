Ninth-graders defeat Pea Ridge for second win

The Siloam Springs ninth grade football team picked up its second win of the season Thursday, piling up 300 yards of offense in an 18-7 win against Pea Ridge at Panther Stadium.

The score could have been more lopsided had it not been for turnovers and costly penalties early, but the Panthers showed resiliency in improving to 2-1 on the year.

"The biggest thing about this group right here is they're fun to come out and work with every single day," said coach Jonathan Johnson. "They really are. Every morning we come out, they're a good group. They work hard. They're fun to work with. They want to get better every single day. I'm really proud of these guys, not just tonight but every single day with them."

The Panthers took a 6-0 lead on their first offensive possession when Mason Short capped an eight-play, 54-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Jonathan Hyde completed 3 of 4 passes for 38 yards on the drive.

Pea Ridge answered the score with a touchdown to go up 7-6. The big play was a 41-yard reverse run by Mason Singh, followed by a touchdown run from Logan Luedtke.

Siloam Springs got the lead back 12-7 with a 65-yard scoring drive. Hyde hit Max Carter for a 46-yard gain and later hit Mason Edwards for an eight-yard touchdown pass with 6:24 left in the first half.

The Panthers' defense then stopped the Blackhawks inside the 10-yard line before halftime to maintain the 12-7 lead.

Siloam Springs shook off a turnover to open the third quarter and came back and scored a touchdown late in the third to go up 18-7.

Edwards' three-yard TD run with 1:21 left capped a nine-play 63-yard drive, aided by a pair of big penalties on Pea Ridge.

Hyde finished 9 of 12 for 156 yards with a touchdown and interception.

The Panthers rushed for 144 yards on 21 carries. Fabian Lara led with nine carries for 77 yards, while Short had eight carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Carter caught three passes for 101 yards.

Seventh-grade

Pea Ridge defeated Siloam Springs 6-0 in the seventh-grade game earlier on Thursday.

Dean Floyd and Felix Reynoso each led Siloam Springs with five tackles. Kaiden Allen caused a fumble, and Braxton Russell recovered a fumble.

Elijah Salsgiver intercepted two passes.

Braxton Russell had 27 yards rushing, while Jayden Coleman, Kaiden Allen and Julius Corder all had 20 yards rushing.

The 'B' game ended in a 0-0 tie. Austin Lee led Siloam Springs with 46 yards rushing, while Aiden Shoup had three tackles and Brady Smith had a fumble recovery.