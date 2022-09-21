ON TAP

Wednesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

at Big Creek, Mountain Home

Class 5A State Tourn.9 a.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at JBU1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Greenwood3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Van Buren6 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Butterfield4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton7 p.m.

Quapaw at Colcord7 p.m.

Sperry at Kansas7 p.m.

Oaks at Wesleyan Christian7 p.m.

Watts at South Coffeyville7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

William Woods (Mo.) at JBU women3:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Carl Junction (Mo.) Tourn.TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Fort Smith Tourn.TBA

Siloam Springs 9th at Smackdown Tourn.TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Van Buren7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

5A-West Conf. Tourn.TBA

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Alma4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Alma5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

at Russellville Country Club

Class 5A State Tourn.9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Russellville/Arkansas Tech

5A-West Conf. Tourn.TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.

