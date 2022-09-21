ON TAP
Wednesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
at Big Creek, Mountain Home
Class 5A State Tourn.9 a.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at JBU1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Greenwood3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Van Buren6 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th5:30 p.m.
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at VB Butterfield4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton7 p.m.
Quapaw at Colcord7 p.m.
Sperry at Kansas7 p.m.
Oaks at Wesleyan Christian7 p.m.
Watts at South Coffeyville7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Science & Arts (Okla.) at JBU1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
William Woods (Mo.) at JBU women3:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Carl Junction (Mo.) Tourn.TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Fort Smith Tourn.TBA
Siloam Springs 9th at Smackdown Tourn.TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs JV at Van Buren7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
5A-West Conf. Tourn.TBA
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 8th at VB Butterfield5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Alma4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Alma5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
at Russellville Country Club
Class 5A State Tourn.9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Russellville/Arkansas Tech
5A-West Conf. Tourn.TBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs5:30 p.m.
