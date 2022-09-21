PC approves second Taco Bell

Planning commissioners approved a significant development permit for a second Taco Bell in Siloam Springs during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

The commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the permit with Commissioner Tom Montgomery absent. The permit will go before the city board Tuesday, Oct. 4.

If approved by the city board, the new Taco Bell will be located at 4171 Highway 412 East, next to the Jiffy Trip gas station, which is currently under construction.

According to Maegan Thomas, Planner 1, staff is recommending approval with one condition: the applicant shall acquire a cross access easement to allow access between Lot 2 to Lot 1 of the Rosewood Curve Addition prior to building permit issuance.

A staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads and Thomas states there is no evidence that the proposed Taco Bell will cause any substantial burden to the present uses around the area.

Traffic will slightly increase on Hwy 412 but not to beyond the design capacity of the highway, the report states. The addition of new vehicles will not increase the safety risk, the report states.

The site also has the advantage of being somewhat deep, allowing for considerable stacking space for the drive-through customers, the report states.

In addition the drive-through has a separate entry/exit point with the shared drive leading into Jiffy Trip to the east, the report states.

During the meeting, Rhoads introduced Thomas to the planning commission saying that she will now conduct the presentations to the planning commission. Thomas, who began her tenure with Siloam Springs in August, previously worked for the city of Tontitown, Rhoads said.

The planning commission also approved and heard the following items:

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 12, planning commission meeting.

Development permits

• Significant development permit for the 1800 block of East Main Street. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Rezoning development permit for the 800 block of Highway 412 West. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Revised final plat development permit for the 2200 block of North Carl Street. This item will go before the city board on Oct. 4.

Board approved permits

• Final plat development permit for the 16000 block of Arkansas Highway 43. This item went before the city board on Aug. 2.

• Final plat development permit for the 2800 block of North Teresa Drive. This item went before the city board on Aug. 2.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for 21733 Carousel Dr. This item went to the city board for its third reading on Aug. 15.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation permit for the 900 block of East Harvard Street. This item went before the city board on Aug. 2.

• Lot consolidation permit for 930 E. Jefferson St. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Sept. 20.

• Lot consolidation permit for the 100 block of South Oak Hill Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Aug. 20.

• Lot line adjustment permit for 111 and 123 S. Oak Hill St. This item went before the city board on Sept. 6.

• Lot line adjustment for the 2300 block Lawlis Road. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Sept. 20.

• Lot split development permit for the 1800 block of Fisher Ford Road. This item went before the city board on July 19.

• Lot split development permit for 910 Raines Rd. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Sept. 20.

• Lot split development permit for the 1600-1700 block of East Highway 412. Parcel 03-00349-000. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for Lots 1 and 2 of the 900 block of West Benton Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for 3095 N. Mt. Olive St. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Oct. 4.

• Lot split development permit for 21733 Carousel Dr. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Oct. 4.