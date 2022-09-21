Pickin’ Time on 59 returns

Bargain hunters will have the chance to pick up wares at the 11th Annual Pickin' Time on 59 this weekend.

Pickin' Time on 59 is a 26-mile multi-community yard sale that stretches across Arkansas Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to Sulphur Springs, where each town will have their own set of yard sales, according to a press release issued by Kathy Turner, the coordinator of the Siloam Springs portion of the event.

Siloam Springs will have at least three large yard sales as well as smaller ones from the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 to the "Big Curve" going into Gentry, the release states. Buyers come from all over Northwest Arkansas as well as Kansas, Missouri and Texas to shop the sales, the release states.

Food trucks will be available for hungry shoppers which include BC BBQ, Crooked Cow Cajun Food and Shack Snow Cones as well as drinks and popcorn, the release states.

Siloam Springs yard sales include one run by Patsy Collette which is located at 1275 AR Hwy 59 (Intersection of Highway 59 and Cheri Whitlock Drive). Collette's yard sale has grown tremendously, but she has added more room for others who want to set up a yard sale, the release states.

"Each year I have added more yard sales to my site and more variety of items," Collette said. "This year, I have added food trucks. So y'all come on out and enjoy yourselves."

Daryl Patterson is also hosting a yard sale at 14121 AR Hwy 59 (Intersection of Highway 59 and Shady Grove Road), the release states.

Two other Siloam Springs yard sales will be the Davidson family, which is located at 14293 AR Hwy 59 (Intersection off AR 59 and Davidson Road) and 59 Furniture, which is hosting indoor and outdoor yard sales at 14831 AR Hwy 59 (Intersection of Highway 59 and Chesney Road), the release states.

Anyone can set up a yard sale on Highway 59 with permission from the landowner, the release states. All sellers must also provide parking off of the highway, the release states. To set up a yard sale, please call the Gentry Chamber of Commerce at 479-736-2358, the release states.

Items that cannot be sold include live animals, the release states. Any business wishing to set up a yard sale must display their business license and pay their required taxes on sales made, the release states.

Sellers living in Siloam Springs must get a license and pay a fee at the Siloam Springs Community Development building, the release states.

The Gentry Chamber of Commerce is creating a Google Map to show the location of all of the yard sales in each town and outlying areas so buyers can find their yard sale, the release states. To place a yard sale on the map call the Gentry chamber, the release states.

"Pickin' Time on 59 is the result of a lots of creative meetings between the chambers & mayors of Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs," Turner said. "A special thank you to Arthur Hulbert and Lindsey Taylor of Siloam Chamber and Stacy Morris and Abby Trinidad of Main Street Siloam for their input and support of Pickin' Time on 59."