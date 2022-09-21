SSHS golfers finish 10th at tourney

The Siloam Springs golf teams participated in the First Tee NWA Confidence Classic held Sept. 12-13 at Bella Vista Country Club.

Siloam Springs finished 10th overall in both the boys and girls divisions.

Bentonville won the boys match with a two-day total of 582, followed by Van Buren 632, Springdale Har-Ber 633, Providence Academy 646, Fayetteville 654, Bentonville West 663, Mountain Home 681, Greenwood 714, Alma 752, Siloam Springs 756, Rogers Heritage 763, Springdale 790 and Elkins 875.

Bentonville's Owen Crain was the individual medalist with a two-day score of 143.

Nate Vachon led Siloam Springs with a score of 185 (91-94), while A.J. Moore shot 188 (96-92), Will Van Asche 189 (96-93), Landon Pool 204 (90-114) and Cam Blackfox 206 (102-104).

Springdale Har-Ber took first place in the girls match at 468, followed by Bentonville 471, Bentonville West 506, Rogers Heritage 566, Mountain Home 567, Greenwood 596, Rogers 600, Van Buren 600, Fayetteville 626, Siloam Springs 672, Providence 721, Elkins 735.

Bentonville's Lauren Pleiman shot 147 for individual medalist honors.

Baylee Morris led Siloam Springs with a 213 (104-109), followed by Reese Sutulovich 223 (114-109), Bailey Church 241 (122-119), Mackenzie Sontag 246 (117-129), and Brooke Ross 253 (129-124).

Vs. Bentonville

Siloam Springs participated in a multi-team match hosted by Bentonville at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista on Sept. 9.

In girls, the Lady Panthers shot a team score of 373 to finish seventh, led by Reese Sutulovich 111, followed by Brooke Ross and Mackenzie Sontag each with 131, Bailey Church 137 and Jasmin Labitad 141.

Springdale Har-Ber won the match with a team score of 226, led by medalist Lauren Milligan with a 69.

In boys, A.J. Moore shot 89, followed by Will Van Asche 101 and Landon Pool 107. The Panthers did not have enough players to field a team score.

Vs. Harrison

Siloam Springs played at Harrison on Sept. 7 at Harrison Country Club.

The Goblins won the boys match 345-379.

Carter Ayers and Owen Styles each shot 83 to lead the Goblins.

A.J. Moore shot 88 to lead Siloam Springs, while Cam Blackfox shot 95, Will Van Asche and Landon Pool each with 98 and Nate Vachon 100.

Harrison won the girls match 294-353.

Avamarie Velasquez led Harrison with a 95. Reese Sutulovich led the Lady Panthers with a 115, while Bailey Church shot 118, Brooke Ross 120 and Mackenzie Sontag 129.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will now compete in the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Big Creek Golf & Country Club.