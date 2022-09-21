SSHS volleyball team beaten in games against Greenbrier, Greenwood

The Siloam Springs volleyball team dropped a pair of matches last week, losing 3-0 at Greenbrier on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and then falling 3-0 at home against Greenwood on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Greenbrier defeated Siloam Springs 25-18, 25-18, 25-13.

Haley Thomas had six aces and 10 assists, while Anna Wleklinski had five kills and 13 digs and Trinity Collette 18 digs.

Greenwood improved to 9-2 overall and 4-0 in 5A-West Conference play with 25-12, 25-11, 25-20 sweep on Thursday at Panther Activity Center.

Jetta Broquard led the Lady Panthers (3-7, 0-4) with eight kills, while Lillian Wilkie had six and Wleklinski and Faith Ellis each had three kills. Chaney Stanaland had eight digs, while Thomas had five aces and Collette two aces.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Russellville. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays at Van Buren on Thursday, Sept. 22.