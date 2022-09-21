Tennis teams compete vs. Mountain Home, Greenwood

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed twice this past week, first in the final home match against Greenwood on Tuesday, Sept. 13, and at Mountain Home on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Against Mountain Home, the SSHS boys were swept 4-0.

Mountain Home's Stratton Smith defeated Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Bombers' Finley Chafin defeated Siloam Springs' Jadon Gill 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles matches, Ezekiel Becan defeated Jace Godfrey 8-3, while Ethan Diggs defeated Brayden Bold 8-5.

In doubles, the Siloam Springs No. 1 doubles team of Becan and Gill lost to Zane Darraq and Pierce Blackman of Mountain Home 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).

The No. 2 doubles team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost to Mountain Home's Jordan Corbett and Adam Jones 6-0, 6-3.

In an additional doubles match, Posey and Ratliff lost 8-0 to Strat Rucker and Landon Horne.

In girls singles, Siloam Springs' Olha Los defeated Mountain Home's Cambelle Lance 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

Siloam Springs' Lauren Naustvik lost 6-1, 6-1 to Mountain Home's Macie Heide at No. 2 singles.

Los and Heide, longtime rivals, played an additional singles match. Heide was winning 7-5, 3-2 when she had to withdraw for medical reasons.

In girls doubles, the SSHS No. 1 team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley was defeated by Isabella Dotson and Kelsey Blackwell 6-4, 6-4.

At No. 2 doubles, the SSHS team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs lost to Bianca Talbot and Hannah Baker 6-0, 6-1.

In an additional doubles match, the Siloam Springs team of Kamryn Hernandez lost 8-0 to Erin Reckenwald and Sienna Reed.

Vs. Greenwood

Siloam Springs' split its matches against Greenwood.

In boys, No. 1 singles player Bryan Tran defeated Greenwood's Alex Schafer 8-2, while Jadon Gill defeated Keaton Wisenhunt 8-4 at No. 2 singles.

In additional singles matches, Greenwood's Conner Jones defeated Brayden Ratliff 8-1, while Eason Lin defeated Brayden Bold 6-4.

In boys doubles, the SSHS team of Ezekiel Becan and Jadon Gill lost to JJ Acosta and Brendon Hoskyn 8-2. The SSHS team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost 8-1 to Grayson Vaughn and Lucas Heffin.

In girls, Olha Los defeated Bella King 8-0 at No. 1 singles, while Greenwood's Mackenzie Cannon defeated Lauren Naustvik 8-3 at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Siloam Springs No. 1 doubles team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley defeated Greenwood's Harper Berg and Lydiah Belue 8-2.

The team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs lost 8-2 to Greenwood's Lakyn Forrester 9-2.

In extra singles matches, Anglin, Briggs and Chavez-Vasquez were all defeated.

Up next

The tennis teams were scheduled to compete at Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The tennis teams play at Greenwood on Thursday.