Lamar Sweeps Past Seventh-Grade Volleyball Team

by Graham Thomas | September 22, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

The McDonald County seventh-grade 'A' volleyball team lost 2-0 to Lamar on Sept. 13.

Lamar won the first set 25-9 and then completed the sweep with a 25-16 win in the second set.

In the 'B' game, Lamar won 2-0, with 25-9 and 25-18 wins.

