The McDonald County seventh-grade 'A' volleyball team lost 2-0 to Lamar on Sept. 13.
Lamar won the first set 25-9 and then completed the sweep with a 25-16 win in the second set.
In the 'B' game, Lamar won 2-0, with 25-9 and 25-18 wins.
Print Headline: Lamar Sweeps Past Seventh-Grade Volleyball Team