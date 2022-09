Siloam Springs High School will celebrate its homecoming coronation at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 inside Panther Activity Center. Another coronation cerermony will take place at 6:30 p.m. later in the day before the Panthers kickoff against the Russellville Cyclones at Panther Stadium.

Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Nick Driscoll and Cailee Johnson.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Jonathon Graves and Hallie McClelland.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Jace Mackey and Jaylin Roberts.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Ronald Mancia and Denise Lor.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Dallion Miller and Olha Los.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Daxton Moody and Ariella Vogus.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Caleb Noel and Mackenzie Pool.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Jonah Sims and Maggie Lee.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Stone Stephens and Emelyn Chavez.



Photo courtesy of Maggie O'Brien Kaiden Vernnon and Annalise Wleklinski.