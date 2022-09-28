59 JBU student athletes named NAIA Scholar Athletes

John Brown University student-athletes continue to excel in the classroom, setting a new single-year record as 59 Golden Eagles were selected to the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete list for their respective sports, the NAIA national office announced on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 15) as part of its annual National Awards Day.

Women's soccer led all teams with 12 honorees, while women's cross country and track and field boasted nine selections. Men's tennis and men's cross country and track and field checked in with an impressed six scholar-athletes to lead all men's teams. Additionally, all 11 intercollegiate programs finished with team GPA's over 3.0, landing each squad Scholar-Team distinction.

"I am very proud of each and every of the 59 student-athletes who received this prestigious award," said director of athletics Robyn Daugherty. "The award is recognition for a lot of hard work in the classroom over the last several years. I am honored to have these student-athletes in our athletic programs at JBU and appreciate all of their efforts, both on and off the playing fields."

Of the 59 honored, 28 returned to the list from 2019-20, and five student-athletes produced a perfect 4.0 in Rokas Grabliauskas (men's basketball), Hudson Dick (men's tennis), Avery Edwards (women's cross country and track and field), Sarah Smith (women's cross country and track and field) and Delaney Barnes (women's volleyball).

To be eligible for nomination, the student-athlete must maintain a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, achieve the academic status of junior level and meet the residency requirements.