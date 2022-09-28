Arrests and citations

Sept. 19
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of sexually explicit material.
Sept. 20
• Salvador Gallardo-Roman, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear; fleeing; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required; careless/prohibitive driving; improper use of evidences of registration.
• Clifford Wayne Kunkle Jr, 47, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Julie Marie Epps, 45, arrested in connection with aggravated assault against a first responder; battery in the second degree.
Sept. 21
• Charles Marion Riggins, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 22
• Irene Moyes Stanhope, 54, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Anna Karin Chan, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Leroy David Ansaldo, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Daxton Isaiah Blaine Farmer, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
Sept. 23
• Richard B Hudson, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 24
• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Lane Chad Osburn, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Lillie Hope Fields, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Sept. 25
• Jeffrey James Perryman, 45, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Benjamin Loyde Vinson, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.