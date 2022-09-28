Colcord still unbeaten; Kansas falls at Sperry

Colcord (Okla.) raced out to a 35-0 lead and went on to a 35-13 homecoming victory over Quapaw on Friday, Sept. 23, at Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets (4-0, 1-0 District A-7) rolled up a balanced offense of 337 yards, including 171 passing yards and 166 rushing yards.

The Hornets led 14-0 at halftime and scored three touchdowns in the third quarer to go up 35-0.

Gabe Winfield threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 45-yard scoring strike to Jesse Martinez for the Hornets' first score.

Winfield returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown to put Colcord up 14-0 in the second quarter.

Martinez ran for a 19-yard touchdown run, and Winfield ran in from 27 yards out as Colcord went up 29-0.

Winfield threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Treydon Larmon for the Hornets' final score.

Winfield rushed for 38 yards on seven carries while completing 9 of 19 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Mott led Colcord with 48 rushing yards on 13 carries. Larmon had 63 receiving yards on two catches, while Martinez had two receptions for 59 yards and two carries for 32 yards. Asaskey Pendry had three carries for 37 yards.

Larmon had 13 assisted tackles and two solo tackles, including a sack, and an interception. Mott had 11 assisted tackles, one sack and a two tackles for loss. Eyan Williams had three sacks.

Colcord is back in action Friday, Sept. 30, at Ketchum (3-1, 1-0), which defeated Afton in district action last week.

Sperry 41, Kansas 20

Kansas (Okla.) got out to an early 14-7 lead after the first quarter, but Sperry (Okla.) outscored the Comets 21-6 in the second quarter to take a 28-20 lead.

Sperry finished off the win with two more scores in the fourth quarter for the District 2A-7 victory Friday, Sept. 23, at Sperry.

"They're a good team, only four years removed from a state title," said Kansas coach Warren Kirk. "When you're playing a team of that caliber you can't give them multiple opportunities to capitalize on your self-inflicted mistakes, and unfortunately that's what we did with five turnovers."

Brenton Glass scored the Comets' first touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Seneca Steele to give Kansas (2-2, 0-1) a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

After Sperry (2-2, 1-0) tied the game with a touchdown, the Comets scored again later in the first with a five-yard run by Steele.

Sperry tied things back up in the second quarter, but Kansas pulled ahead 20-14 on a five-yard pass from Steele to Elias Warren.

Sperry ran back the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and never trailed afterward.

The Comets outgained Sperry 340-286, but Kansas had five turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

Steele completed 18 of 38 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Warren caught seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Max Noe had four catches for 93 yards.

The Comets struggled in the running game with only 27 rushing yards, while Sperry had 232.

The Comets return to action Friday, Sept. 30 at Morris (2-2, 0-1), which lost 22-12 at Kiefer.

"We found some things to work on and know we need to keep working on our toughness and discipline moving forward throughout district play," Kirk said. "There's still a lot of football left and we still have a chance to get where we want to be with this season. In our district you have to play championship level football each and every week and that's our goal heading into this week."

Watts 50, South Coffeyville 0

Watts (Okla.) simproved to 3-1 on the season with a 50-0 victory at South Coffeyville on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Engineers improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in District C-3.

Skylar Payne rushed nine times for 132 yards and three touchdowns, while Chris Barber had nine carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Tommy Keith rushed seven times for 63 yards and a score, with Brian Lee going for 95 yards on seven carries and a score.

Watts is back in action Friday, Sept. 30, at home against Bluejacket (1-3, 0-2), which lost 66-50 to Copan last week.

Wesleyan Christian 54, Oaks 6

The Warriors fell to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District C-3 with a loss at Wesleyan Christian on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Warriors are back in action Friday, Sept. 30, at home against Wilson-Henryetta (2-0, 1-0), which won 48-14 against Coyle last week.