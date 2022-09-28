Community Digest

JBU to host Southwestern Conference on Christianity and Literature

The English department at John Brown University will host the annual Southwest Conference on Christianity and Literature on Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Simmons Great hall. The full program is available at: https://jbu.edu/swccl. The plenary speaker for this conference is Dr. Crystal Downing, professor of English at Wheaton College and co-director of the Marion E. Wade Center. Downing will speak at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in Simmons Great Hall A on the topic, "The Seeing of Sayers: A Scandalous Prophet." Her presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, email Dr. Amanda Himes at [email protected]

Siloam Springs Writers Guild to announce poetry awards

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church, located at 2000 Dawn Hill to award winners of the Roy Chesney Poetry Contest. Tim McCord, representing the Roy Chesney Foundation, will be the evening's speaker. The meeting is open to the public. Please enter from the west parking lot. October assignments to be emailed to [email protected] are as follows: Prose -- "A Skeleton (in my Closet)" up to 750 words, and Poetry -- "Harvest" in free verse up to 36 lines.

Wire jewelry class

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society is sponsoring a basic wire jewelry class for beginners, or someone who wants to brush up on basic skills. The two-day class will be held Oct. 8 and Oct. 22, 9 a.m. -5 p.m. both days. Classes will be taught at the clubhouse, located at 15048 S. Highway 43. This is just north of the city limits of Siloam Springs, at the corner of Lawlis Road.

The cost of the class will be $70. This fee includes the wire, beads, and cabochon used in the class, plus handouts and other supplies. Students should bring jewelry tools if they have them, or may arrange to rent the basic tools needed. There are other supplies each student will provide that are listed on the materials list that comes with the Application. Applications must be received by Sept. 26, and the class is limited to 10 students.

The teacher is DeLane Cox who has been doing wire jewelry for about 25 years. "I love to teach others the skills in making the jewelry," she said. "It is a wonderful hobby. And this is a good opportunity to learn to make some hand-made Christmas gifts or personal jewelry." For more information, email Cox at [email protected]

Dustin's Dream Benefit Ride

Dustin's Dream is hosting its Fourth Annual Benefit Ride beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 1 in the parking lot of Grand Savings Bank in Siloam Springs.The entry fee is $30 per bike and $15 per passenger which includes lunch, entry for door prizes and an event t-shirt.

For an additional $5, riders can participate in the poker run. Participants will receive a hand. The high hand will receive a prize of $200 and the low hand will receive $100.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the first bike will roll out at 9 a.m. and all bikes must return by 1 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the rain out date will be Saturday Oct. 8.

Trick-or-Trot 5K and 1K run

The Spark Foundation will host a 5K and 1K run at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bob Henry Park. Participants will receive a free t-shirt and medals for the finishers. For more information and to register please visit www.mysparkfoundation.com.

BGC participating in At-Risk Afterschool Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is participating in the At-Risk Afterschool Program at the Siloam Springs unit, located at 655 Heritage Court. Snacks will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The program will run Oct. 1, 2022-Sept. 30, 2023 Monday through Friday. The club follows the Siloam Springs School Calendar and its doors are open when school is in session.

SSRH Auxiliary seeking volunteers

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the Information Desk, Gift Shop, SAC, Labor and Deliver Department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application, or call Diane Miller at 479-957-5032 for more information.

Bookstore seeks donations

The Bookstore at the Library seeks donations of books and DVDs in good condition to assist in Friends of the Library's mission to support all children's programming and other library needs. Donations can be delivered to the library anytime during regular operating hours. The store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to shop for quality books in all genres, CDs and DVDs, most priced under $2.

Friends of the Library, which operates the bookstore, seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join their organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

Volunteer needed

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity & Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver every other Thursday. It is a local route that take about an hour to complete. Please call 479-524-5735 for details.

Manna Center

The Manna Center operates a thrift store that is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients are able to shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m Currently mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670. Heritage Court Siloam Springs.

Volunteers are always welcome in both the pantry and thrift store. To volunteer or for more information contact Marla or Laura at 479-524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list and the Senior Center will arrange play times. The Senior Center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar can be found on the center's Facebook page -- search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call 479-524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

Each Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month, there is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall (Community Building) in downtown Siloam Springs. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. Game prices are very reasonable and the chances to win are great. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist those trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their families. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected]

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers, donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.