Drawing for prizes at Chalk It Up

Cristal Avalos, part of the Hive, draws the phases of the moon as her children and fellow Hive members have gone to check out other areas of Chalk It Up on Saturday at Memorial Park. Avalos' work paid off as the Hive took first place in the 18+ category.

Cristal Avalos, part of the Hive, draws the phases of the moon as her children and fellow Hive members have gone to check out other areas of Chalk It Up on Saturday at Memorial Park. Avalos' work paid off as the Hive took first place in the 18+ category.

Cristal Avalos, part of the Hive, draws the phases of the moon as her children and fellow Hive members have gone to check out other areas of Chalk It Up on Saturday at Memorial Park. Avalos' work paid off as the Hive took first place in the 18+ category.

Shimay Holt (left) helps her son Paxtun Holt blow bubbles at Chalk It Up on Saturday. Along with a chalk drawing competion at Memorial Park, several booths were set up on the grounds of the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Stanley Church (right) makes a scarecrow figure for Shimay Holt and son Paxtun Holt at Chalk It Up on Saturday. Church was one of several vendors set up to provide entertainment at the event.

Jon Huckbey, the owner of NWA Caricatures, draws caricatures of attendees at Chalk It Up on Saturday morning at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Laura Fields was not a competitor of Chalk It Up, but she took the time to show off her artistic skills as she drew Coy fish on Saturday at a separate section of Memorial Park.

Chanell Ramos (left) draws her puppy and the four seasons as Hadley Ramos looks on at Chalk It Up on Saturday morning at Memorial Park.

Manny Anachando (back) watches as his daughter Emma Anachando puts the finishing touches on her drawing of pizza at Chalk It Up on Saturday at Memorial Park. Emma took first place in the 12 and Under category.

Rows of chalk artists line the walkway of the Chautauqua Amphitheater as they compete to win the first Chalk It Up. Chalk It Up is a competition for people of all ages to show off their artistic skills with chalk on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Brian Sutton draws a lighthouse scene at Chalk It Up on Saturday at Memorial Park.

People wait in line to have their faces painted at the face painting tent at Chalk It Up on Saturday.

