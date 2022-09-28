Golden Eagles draw 2-2 with Columbia

After a tight first half, the second half was littered with four goals -- three in the final 25 minutes -- and a pair of Golden Eagle comebacks as the John Brown University men's soccer team drew 2-2 with No. 3 Columbia (Mo.) on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Alumni Field.

Senior Oscar Carballo recorded his fourth-consecutive two-goal brace and freshman keeper Adam Tebbs boasted a career-high six saves as the Golden Eagles (4-0-2) continued their six-match unbeaten streak to open the 2022 season.

The sides played to a 0-0 first period draw that saw Columbia with a narrow 7-5 shooting advantage before things really picked up in the second half.

Erik Rajoy's second goal of the season opened the scoring in the 50th minute when he lofted home a shot from nearly 40 yards away from goal off an unfortunate turnover.

As the match neared a close, it appeared -- briefly -- that the Cougars (2-2-3) would escape Alumni Field with a victory for a second time since 2008, but that's when the offenses woke up.

The 75th minute saw senior Jacob Zamarron draw a foul in the box that was a result of a beautiful passing play through the Cougar back line by sophomore Alejandro Ramirez and freshman Marco Brizuela. Carballo, taking the penalty, confidently deposited his 8th of the season despite Columbia keeper William Reese catching his fingertips on the shot.

Although energized from the goal, John Brown continued to push forward in search of the upset, but a cheeky corner kick play from the right flag allowed Rajoy to send in a cross that settled in a dangerous place in the goal area, and Jackson Schrum poked in his first of the season in the 81st minute to hand the advantage back to the visitors.

With precious moments waning, John Brown had one last charge upfield, but a hard foul, and subsequent yellow, handed the Golden Eagles a free kick in a dangerous place in the center of the attacking midfield.

Junior Alonso Arrieta sent a ball deep into the box, and senior Ethan Stockdale's shot attempt was originally blocked, but Carballo was there waiting in the wings. The squad's leading scorer collected the deflection and ripped a shot to the left side of goal – his ninth of the year – with just 28 seconds left in the match.

Tebbs made six saves on eight chances, moving to 2-0-1 on the season, while Reece took the loss, making a number of valiant saves with the match on the line, recording four saves on six opportunities.

The teams traded 25 shots in the second half – 13 to the Cougars, while the visitors held a narrow 7-6 advantage in corner kick chances.

John Brown now embarks on an eight-day, three-match road trip, beginning on Wednesday evening (Sept. 28) at Oklahoma Panhandle State. JBU will then move along to face Wayland Baptist (Texas) and Southwestern Christian (Okla.) on the migration westward.