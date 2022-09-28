Herald-Leader obituaries for Sept. 28, 2022

Edward Lee Ames

Edward Lee Ames, 62, of Westville, Okla., died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1959, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Clifford Ames and Lydia Bayless-Ames.

He married Beverly Ames on May 30, 1980, in Siloam Springs.

He enjoyed fishing, cruising around in his cars and tending to his horses. He loved having a good time and cherished time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronnie Ames and Darrell Ames.

He is survived by his wife of the home; two sons, Jeremy Ames of Westville, Okla., and Christopher Ames of Joplin, Mo.; one daughter, Christina Bree of Jane, Mo.; one brother, Clifford Ames and wife, Sandy of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; four sisters, Sandra Hilton of West Siloam Springs, Phyllis Golden of Westville, Brenda Lewis of West Siloam Springs and Glenda Wray and husband, Stephen, of Norman, Okla.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Bell Cemetery of West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

Geraldine "Gerry" Chmielewski

Geraldine (Gerry) Chmielewski, 83-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away on September 24, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 2, 1939, to Woodrow and Charlotte Theurer in Brooklyn, New York. Gerry married Paul Chmielewski in New York on February 7, 1959.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sons, Paul Jr. and James; daughter, Katharin; her parents; sister, June Lowth; and brother, Woodrow Theurer.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Cooper, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Lee and husband Gerard, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Kelly Victorio and husband Miguel, of Ramona, California; Janeen Chmielewski, of Gentry, Arkansas; Michelle Neely and husband Preston, of Kansas City, Missouri; Brandon Chmielewski, of Thousand Oaks, California; Kindra Glaze, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Julie Walker and husband Branden, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; daughter-in-law, Sherry Chmielewski, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; son-in-law, Michael Glaze, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; and eight great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Noah, Ryan, Zaiden, Izak, Ethan, Emma, and Wyatt.

Gerry was a retired bookkeeper, who loved spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, loved painting ceramics, and going to the Cherokee Casino. She was a supporter of the Siloam Springs VFW and American Legion posts.

Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M., at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Vada Rae Cross

Vada Rae Cross, 85, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sept. 16, 2022, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Flint, Okla., to Thomas Kirkland Park and Vergie Lee Mason Park.

She worked several jobs through her life including Allen's Canning, Cobb Hatchery, a cook at the Wagon Wheel Café in West Siloam Springs with her sister Leota and retiring from the U.S. Post Office as a rural route carrier after 14 years.

She enjoyed oil painting, reading western novels and dancing – a pastime she continued well into her 60s. In recent years, she missed going to church and connecting with her friends at Siloam Springs Bible Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Dana Ann Cross; a twin sister, Veda Sappington; two sisters, Wanda Keating and Leota Kendrick; and one brother, Duane Park.

She is survived by four sons, Dallas Cross of Highfill, Ark., Travis Cross of Colcord, Okla., Waco Cross of Denver, Colo., and Cody Cross of Stilwell, Okla.; two daughters, Donna Smith of Grove, Okla., and Toni Shelley of Watts, Okla.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla., with Pastor Bruce Boehmer officiating the service.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Grace Edith Davis

Grace Edith Davis, 88, lifelong resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Grace was born on February 6, 1934, in Siloam Springs. She was one of twelve children born to Ben Davidson and Viola Kennedy Davidson. She married William "Bill" Davis on October 17, 1949, in Bentonville, Arkansas, celebrating almost 73 years of marriage. Grace worked several jobs including the Siloam Springs School District where she drove a school bus for 28 years. She also worked for Allen's Canning and the Woodland Manor Nursing Home. She enjoyed her flowers, gardening, country music, burning brush piles in the yard and she loved cooking meals for family dinners. But most of all she loved her family, raising children and grandchildren, watching them grow and loving them all. Her passion was helping everyone she could. She was a member of the House of Prayer Church.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Ronnie Davis; one daughter, Linda DeMoss; brothers, Joe Davidson, Bill Davidson, Howard Davidson, Junior Davidson, Lester Davidson, and Bob Davidson; and sisters, Mae Parsley, Marie Parsley, Irene Rotrammel, and Betty Farmer.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bill Davis of the home; sons, Roger Davis and wife Amy of Siloam Springs, Rodney Davis and wife Kyla of Colcord, Oklahoma; daughters, Karen Sisney and husband Don of Siloam Springs, Sandy Scott and husband Emmitt of Kansas, Oklahoma,; one brother, Jim Davidson of Siloam Springs; Bill and Grace also raised three grandchildren, Stacy Fullerton of Siloam Springs, Brenda Murphy of Siloam Springs and Kyle Davis of Colcord, Oklahoma; nineteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, along with many friends and other family members.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel. Pastors Mark Rotramel and Eddie Rotramel will officiate the services, with burial being conducted at the Martin Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, AR. Please visit www.Backstrom-pyeatte.com to sign the online guestbook.

Juanita Annabelle Hopper

Juanita Annabelle Hopper, 97, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice Home in Bentonville.

She was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Hominy, Okla., to Benjamin Moore and Minnie Walters-Moore.

In her youth, she took care of her siblings and helped around the home. She married James Hopper Jr., and went on to have a family of her own. In her elder years, she enjoyed doing yard work, taking care of her roses, making dolls and completing puzzles but, most of all, she cherished raising her kids.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Davy Hopper; and granddaughter, Stephanie Hopper.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Hopper and wife, Theresa of Vinita, Okla., and James Hopper III and wife, Gloria of Apple Valley, Calif.; two daughters, Carol Keesling of Gentry, Ark., and Linda Hopper of Decatur, Ark.; one sister, June McCann of Gentry; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of cremation arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Barbara Joe Pittman

Barbara Joe Pittman, 80, of Westville, Okla., died Sept. 25, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born July 10, 1942, in Macomb, Okla., to Thomas Alden Pittman and Martha Phelps Pittman.

She attended schools in Northeast Oklahoma and graduated from Watts Public Schools in 1961.

She worked as a telephone operator in California and worked at Simmons and JBU lunchroom, and Woodland Manor before retiring.

She was preceded in death by both parents; one son, Michael Pittman; five half-brothers; one half-sister; four sisters, Velma Pittman, Minnie Hutson, Mary Snell and Alice Davis.

She is survived by a brother, LaVerl Pittman (Gerry), of Hawthorn, Nev.; two sisters, Bonnie Wooldsey, of Fruita, Colo., and Rosa Sourjohn, of Oaks, Okla.; her companion of 27 years, Charles Moses, of Westville, Okla., and his children, Calvin Moses (Rachael), Artith Moses, Vickie Guthrie and Eugene Moses, all of Westville, Okla.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be planned at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Doris Lucille Stephens

Doris Lucille Stephens, 89, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 20, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born April 17, 1933, to Ernest Mitchell and Beulah Mitchell in Swift, Mo.

She married Louis Stephens in Arizona in May of 1949.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Wanda Belvins.

She is survived by her children, Ricky Stephens and wife Ramona of Huntington, Ark., Sandra Stephens of Siloam Springs, Ark., and Velvet Kustanborter and husband Shawn of Colcord; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one niece.

There are no services planned at this time but a memorial service will take place at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

LilyAnn Wright

LilyAnn Kala Marie Wright, 2, of Decatur, Ark., died Sept. 25, 2022.

She was born Jan. 17, 2020, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Alan Lee Wright and Gina Leigh Keigley.

She is survived by her parents; brothers, Alex Wright, of the home, and Jacky Baker, of Illinois; paternal grandparents, Albert "Lee" and Helen Wright; of Blue Mounds, Kan.; maternal grandfather, Dennis Keigley, of Watts, Okla.; maternal grandmother, Brenda VanFleet, of Decatur, Ark.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

