JBU women bounce back to defeat William Woods

The No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team simultaneously ended a two-match skid and set a season-high goal total in an 8-0 rout of William Woods (Mo.) on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 24) at Alumni Field.

Junior Lauren Walter and sophomore Pam Seiler each produced five points (2 goals, 1 assist) and two Golden Eagles tallied their first collegiate goals as John Brown (4-3-0) posted a lopsided shot chart (31-3).

Sophomore Renny Buchanan's cornerkick began the scoring for John Brown just 39 seconds into the contest and John Brown never looked back as a 4-0 lead at the intermission was doubled in the second half.

Freshman Karen Flores unleashed a gorgeous 16-yard strike off the crossbar and past keeper Michyla Handley in the 35th minute, and sophomore Elise Bosma tallied the second goal in the latter period, finishing off a pass from Walter to the right side of goal, cementing the duo's first collegiate goals.

Walter scored once in each half, and Seiler scored the game's seventh and eighth goals in her return from injury as the Golden Eagle offense forced Handley and the backup keeper to come up with 14 saves on the afternoon.

In the 30th minute, sophomore Kaelyn Mole netted her second of the second on a one-touch shot after Seiler shed a pair of Owls in a cheeky play to the middle before laying off a pass through the box on the floor to Mole in a beautiful setup.

Senior Chloe Griffin improved to 4-2-0 on the season and made a save before splitting the combined clean sheet with junior Emily Dobbins, who enter the match with 14 minutes remaining. Dobbins made one save as well.

The Golden Eagles will now embark on a three-match road trip to open conference play, beginning on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 28) at Oklahoma Panhandle State. The match at Anchor D Stadium at Carl Wooten Field is scheduled for a 5 p.m. kick off.

Columbia (Mo.) 2, John Brown 0

The Golden Eagles suffered their second-straight 2-0 defeat, this time falling at Alumni Field against No. 18 Columbia (Mo.) on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Cougars (4-3-1) scored two goals in a lopsided first half that saw the visitors outshoot John Brown by a 6-1 margin. The hosts pushed back harder in the second half, but Columbia escaped Siloam Springs with its first win ever against the Golden Eagles.

After an initial shot hit the crossbar, the Cougars jumped on top when Jewel Morelan's headed in a rebound while left all alone in front of freshman Regan Riley for a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute.

Just before the intermission in the 41st minute, Natalie Peng's service from the right corner flag skipped through the box and caught just enough of the far left post to deflect in, giving Columbia its insurance marker.

Five different Golden Eagles attempted a shot, but it was all Columbia with an 11-5 shooting advantage and a 5-1 margin in shots on goal. The Cougars also attempted one more corner kick than JBU, 7-6.

Riley made a save in the first half, but was tagged with the loss in her collegiate debut. Junior Emily Dobbins relieved Riley in the second half, making a save on Columbia's lone shot on target in the period.