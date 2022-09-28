Junior high football teams fall to Van Buren schools

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team lost 6-0 against Van Buren Butterfield on Monday night in Van Buren.

With the loss, the Panthers fell to 0-4-1 on the season.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, the eighth graders lost 32-0 to Van Buren Northridge at Panther Stadium.

Northridge rolled up 137 rushing yards on 14 carries and completed five of seven passes for 70 yards. Northridge, which led 16-0 at halftime, scored two more times in the second half, including returning an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Panthers finished with 81 rushing yards on 29 carries, and they completed one pass for six yards.

Corbin Allen rushed seven times for 53 yards, while Blake Pack had eight carries for 46 yards and Ryan Estacio 10 carries for 18 yards. The Panthers lost 36 yards on high snaps.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh grade football team lost 26-6 to Van Buren Northridge on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Panther Stadium.

Jayden Coleman rushed for 78 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown run for Siloam Springs (1-3).

Dean Floyd, Braxton Russell and Kaiden Allen each had seven tackles, while Caden Noel had interception and returned it 30 yards.

In the 'B' game, Siloam Springs and Northridge played to a 6-6 tie.

Austin Lee and Jett Briles each had 18 rushing yards, while Adam Turner had 30 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

Joseph Curoso had a fumble recovery.

The seventh graders are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at home against Van Buren Butterfield.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth grade football team is back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Van Buren. The Panthers (2-1) had a bye week last week.