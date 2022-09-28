Lady Panthers go 2-2 at Carl Junction tourney

The Siloam Springs volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Carl Junction (Mo.) Classic.

The Lady Panthers opened the day with a 2-0 win against Springfield (Mo.) Central, winning 25-19, 27-25.

The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 (25-15, 25-16 to Webb City, Mo., but wrapped up pool play with a 25-14, 25-21 win against McDonald County, Mo).

The Lady Panthers (5-11) then went into gold bracket play, where they played host Carl Junction in the opening game and lost 2-0 (25-23, 25-16). Carl Junction featured setter Logan Jones, who has committed to play for the University of Arkansas.

Jetta Broquard earned All-Tournament honors after leading the Lady Panthers in kills for the day and averaged 10 kills per set. Trinity Collette led in digs and Haley Thomas paced the Lady Panthers in assists and aces.

Van Buren 3, Siloam Springs 1

On Thursday, the Lady Panthers fell 25-15, 25-14, 23-25, 25-18 at Van Buren.

The loss dropped Siloam Springs to 0-6 in 5A-West Conference play.

Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 0

The Lady Panthers were swept 25-13, 25-19, 25-16 at Russellville on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Jetta Broquard and Anna Wleklinski led the Lady Panthers with seven kills apiece, while Faith Ellis had six kills and Esther Norwood and Gracie Greer each had two kills.

Trinity Collette led with 14 digs, while Haley Thomas had 16 assists and Cressa Soucie 10 assists.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Harrison on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is back on the road Thursday, Sept. 29, at Mountain Home.