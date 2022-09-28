LETTER: Cowards and hypocrites

A Frontline documentary titled "Lies, Politics and Democracy" aired on PBS from 8-10 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022. To stream and watch; Google, "YouTube Frontline - Lies, Politics and Democracy."

But no MAGA supporter will have the courage to watch, because it shows in graphic detail the sniveling cowardice of Republican politicians on their knees allowing Trump to put a bull ring in their noses.

Ted Cruz is a prime example; he railed against Trump for despicably humiliating his wife, Heidi, and his father, Rafael. At the convention on July 20, 2016, MAGAs booed him offstage because he would not endorse Trump.

For him to remain in politics, his advisors convinced him to swear an oath of loyalty to Trump. He flushed his convictions, his and his family's reputations down the toilet, got on his knees and accepted the bull ring in his nose. Trump sneered with the satisfaction of sexual gratification.

On July 6, 2021, at the Ellipse rally, Donald Trump Jr. exclaimed, "This isn't their Republican Party anymore! This is Donald Trump's Republican Party!"

But it was not really Trump's Republican Party. Leaders of the Christian Theocrat movement had been scouring the Republican Party for decades, looking for a strongman leader. They had also been disparaging the Democratic Party and liberal Christians for decades.

Trump understood these Christian ideologues better than any previous contender so, they traded Jesus for Trump. They knew he was sexually immoral and greedy, but they did not care. They chose Trump and began indoctrinating their biblical illiterates with the declaration that God chose Trump as their "King Cyrus."

They flushed their Bible and the U.S. Constitution down the toilet to gain political power. The leaders united White Evangelical Christians with the KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacist Terrorist Groups and heavily armed White Christian Militias to form a single voting block for Trump.

The violence, hate speech and death threats directed at poll workers, politicians, including those few Republicans who defend the Constitution, comes from these deceitful workers masquerading as "Christians" even saying they pray for God to execute vengeance on the people they hate and their children.

The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for "Good Christians" to continue keeping their mouths shut!

Revelation 21:8, "But cowards who turn back from following me and those who are unfaithful to me -- their doom is in the lake that burns with fire." TLB.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs