Los, Anglin and Riley punch state tennis ticket

Siloam Springs senior tennis player Olha Los and the doubles team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley punched their Class 5A state tournament ticket with wins at the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Monday in Russellville.

Los, the No. 2 overall seed in girls singles, picked up two wins, defeating No. 15 seed Ona Camunez of Russellville 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round and then defeating Harrison's Emme Bell, the seventh seed, 6-1, 6-2.

Anglin and Riley, the No. 4 seed, defeated Russellville's team of Anika Walchshauser and Joy Skaggs 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round. The Siloam Springs duo then beat Van Buren's Naina Patel and Sabrina Huang 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals to clinch their state berth. The Class 5A state tennis tournament will be Oct. 10-11 in Hot Springs.

Both Los and the team of Anglin and Riley were back in action on Tuesday in the semifinals. Results were not available at presstime.

In other 5A-West Conference action on Monday, No. 6 seed Lauren Naustvik lost her opening round singles match to Bella King of Greenwood 6-0, 6-1.

The Siloam Springs girls doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs, who were the No. 14 seed, lost to Russellville's Dru Robinson and Liza Parker 6-1, 6-0.

In boys singles, No. 5 seed Bryan Tran defeated Greenwood's Keaton Whisenhunt 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round. Tran was defeated by No. 4 seed Garren Skartvedt of Russellville 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals with a state berth on the line.

Brayden Bold, the No. 15 seed, lost his opening round match to No. 2 seed Parker Seewald of Van Buren 6-0, 6-0.

In boys doubles, No. 6 seed team of Ezekiel Becan and Jadon Gill defeated Greenwood's Grayson Vaughn and Lucas Hefflin 6-2, 6-2 in the opening round. Becan and Gill were defeated in the quarterfinals by Van Buren's Josh Kovitch and Lance Adams 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

The No. 16 seed team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost their opening round match to Greenwood's No. 1 overall seed of Brendon Hoskyn and J.J. Acosta 6-0, 6-0.

SSHS at Greenwood

The Siloam Springs tennis teams each lost 3-1 at Greenwood on Thursday, Sept. 22.

At No. 1 boys singles, Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran defeated Greenwood's Adam Schafer 8-2, while Greenwood's Keaton Whisenhunt beat Brayden Bold 8-3 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles matches, Siloam Springs' Ezekiel Becan defeated Conner Jones 8-1. Panther Brayden Ratliff beat Eason Lin 8-5. Greenwood's Wesley defeated Siloam Springs' Eliot Posey 8-7 (7-4).

In doubles, the Greenwood No. 1 doubles team of J.J. Acosta and Brendon Hoskyn defeated Becan and Jadon Gill 8-2.

The No. 2 Greenwood doubles team of Grayson Vaughn and Lucas Hefflin defeated Posey and Ratliff 8-0.

At No. 1 girls singles, Siloam Springs' Olha Los defeated Bella King 8-3. Greenwood's Mackenzie Cannon defeated Lauren Naustvik 8-0 at No. 2 singles.

In other singles matches, Greenwood's Bailey Abbot defeated Cindy Chavez-Vasquez 8-4. Siloam Springs' Korbyn Briggs defeated Mackenzie Magnus 8-6. Siloam Springs' Ava Howie also defeated Avery Abbot 8-6.

Greenwood's Harper Berg and Lydiah Belue defeated Siloam Springs' Ava Anglin 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 2 doubles, Greenwood's Lakyn Forrester and Emma Wirth defeated Chavez-Vasquez and Briggs 8-1.

Greenwood's Malon Cole and Emma Koenigseder defeated Kamryn Hernandez and Howie 8-0.

SSHS at Russellville

The Siloam Springs girls tennis team swept Russellville 4-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

At No. 1 singles, Siloam Springs' Ohla Los defeated Russellville's Meredith Hale 8-0.

At No. 2 singles, Siloam Springs' Lauren Naustvik defeated Ona Camunez 8-3.

In other singles matches, Ava Howie of Siloam Springs defeated Dana Lui 8-1, and Howie also defeated Isabel Rivas 8-2.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley defeated Dru Robinson and Liza Parker 8-5.

The No. 2 doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs defeated Anika Walchshauser and Joy Skaggs 8-5.

In boys, the Panthers fell 3-1 to the Cyclones.

At No. 1 boys singles, Siloam Springs' Bryan Tran lost to Garren Skardtvedt 8-2.

At No. 2 boys singles, Jadon Gill lost 8-6 to Russellville's Landon Meimerstorf.

In an extra singles match, Siloam Springs' Brayden Bold defeated Luke Vaughn 8-5.

At No. 1 doubles, the Siloam Springs team of Ezekiel Becan and Jadon Gill lost 8-4 to Russellville's Asa Aylor and Zane Russell.

At No. 2 doubles, the SSHS team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost 8-2 to Brooks Burk and Alvaro Vidal.

In an extra doubles match, Posey and Ratliff defeated Russellville's Joe Walchshauser and Jack Ruple.