ON TAP

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Okla. Panhandle State^5 p.m.

JBU men at Okla. Panhandle State^7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Chile Pepper Festival^4:30/5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Wayland Baptist^1 p.m.

JBU men at Wayland Baptist^4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at SW Assemblies of God^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Russellville at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Colcord at Ketchum^7 p.m.

Kansas at Morris^7 p.m.

Wilson-Henryetta at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Texas Wesleyan^1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper Festival^10:15/11 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper Festival^11:30/12:15 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tourn.^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Southwestern Christian^1 p.m.

JBU men at Southwestern Christian^3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Alma^6 p.m.

