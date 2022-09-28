ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Okla. Panhandle State^5 p.m.
JBU men at Okla. Panhandle State^7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Harrison at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Harrison at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at Chile Pepper Festival^4:30/5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Wayland Baptist^1 p.m.
JBU men at Wayland Baptist^4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at SW Assemblies of God^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Russellville at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Colcord at Ketchum^7 p.m.
Kansas at Morris^7 p.m.
Wilson-Henryetta at Oaks^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Texas Wesleyan^1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper Festival^10:15/11 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper Festival^11:30/12:15 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tourn.^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
VB Northridge at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Southwestern Christian^1 p.m.
JBU men at Southwestern Christian^3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Alma^6 p.m.
The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.