OPINION: A little ‘this and that’ closing in on November midterm elections

Here I am less than 43 days from the midterm elections and I am cleaning out from the old political notebook with short take items.

• • •

A "told you so," to all the critics of saying the Arkansas State Supreme Court would fall into lock-step with the political right in denying Arkansas voters the chance to cast ballots on recreational marijuana in November.

While some justices were clearly trying to straddle a fine line on their rulings -- all of the justices certainly remember they, too, are elected at the ballot box.

Just saying it is no wonder that Justice Robin Wynne of Fordyce, who is standing on the ballot in November, took the lead to let the people's votes be counted on this less than controversial issue.

Arkansas Talk & Business has recently said the "pot issue," has enough support to pass. I think so as well, even if suddenly the outgoing duo of Governor Asa Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge are jockeying to see who can gain the most political one-up-manship on this issue.

• • •

Kudos to state Representative Charlene Fite of House District 80, which will no longer exist in northwest Arkansas on Jan. 1, 2023. The District that was one from the Benton County line south across the western edge of Washington County (taking in Lincoln, Prairie Grove, Cane Hill, Evansville and other spots south and west) has been redrawn.

The latest award received by Rep. Fite was from the Area Agency on Aging from Western Arkansas, for her dogged fight for $3 million to area senior centers to deliver hot, nutritious meals to seniors at home at the senior centers all over the area.

There has been no greater friend to senior centers in northwest Arkansas than Rep. Fite.

Just ask any senior center director, food hauler, kitchen helper or senior sitting around in the centers most days. She not only pushed and pushed for the additional funds, Fite often, when visiting the Senior Centers, entertained those there with vocal tunes and spent hours helping with local fundraisers, pie suppers and information about state government.

Her new district is mostly Crawford County these days, but she still has friends all over the western edge of Washington County.

• • •

The biggest loser on the state Supreme Court's ruling on the "pot issue," has to be Secretary of State John Thurston. Fearing a mid-term backlash and his re-election up for grabs, Secretary Thurston made a fleeting declaration to the public he didn't think the ballot title would be sufficient.

The state supreme court proved him wrong. The high court sharply rebuked the state Board of Election Commissioners, a new-fangled group of five citizens, to act on ballot measures for stepping over the mark in their ruling.

Secretary Thurston was chided by the court of not really doing his all in this mess. It could have been worse than the egg on his face over this matter.

• • •

It looks like Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been very transparent over a recent personal health issue. She had surgery to remove a suspicious growth on her thyroid. The issue was discussed, closed and over, as it should be. No dodging the media here on this issue.

• • •

The only real challenge to the May Primary elections, a close race needing a recount by three counties in northwest Arkansas (Franklin, Washington and Crawford Counties) was again raised by the state Supreme Court this past week.

It seems the court disagreed with the judge in Franklin County that the case should have been heard and the matter settled.

So now it seems, a terrible, narrow seven vote total, may still be flawed and still stand.

Elections are precious procedures in the fabric of freedom and need our utmost attention and care.

• • •

Oct. 11 is the final day to register to vote in the November 8th Midterm elections.

• • •

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.