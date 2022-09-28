Siloam Springs School Board meets to approve 2022-2023 budget

The Siloam Springs School Board met for a special board meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to approve the 2022-2023 budget.

Terri Raskiewicz, the district's Chief Financial Officer, led the meeting, walking board members through the $43 million budget.

The budget for this school year did not change much, as last year's was around $41 million.

Free and reduced lunches were a major topic of the meeting. While the program itself can secure free lunches for qualifying students across the district, it can also help secure funding for the district itself.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick noted that Friday, Sept. 30 is the deadline to help secure this funding. "After Friday, it will definitely still benefit them, but it won't help the school district anymore."

The funds are tied to the Enhanced Student Achievement fund, which goes toward school safety and security, such as school resource officers, among other things.