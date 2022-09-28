SSHS golf teams compete in 5A-West Tournament

The Siloam Springs golf teams fell short of qualifying for the state tournament as the Panthers and Lady Panthers competed in the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

The Panthers finished seventh out of seven teams with a four-man score of 387.

Van Buren won the conference title with a score of 306, followed by Harrison 337 and Russellville 342 as teams that qualified. Mountain Home finished fourth at 343, followed by Greenwood 348, Greenbrier and Siloam Springs. Alma did not field enough players for a team score.

Drew Griffiths of Van Buren shot a 71 to win the individual conference championship, edging out teammate J.D. Frederiksen, who shot 72.

Freshman A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with an 89, while senior Nate Vachon shot 94, senior Cam Blackfox 96, senior Will Van Asche 108 and sophomore Landon Pool 111.

In the girls match, Siloam Springs finished sixth out of seven teams with a three-person score of 349.

Russellville shot 244 to win the conference team title, followed by Mountain Home 290 and Greenwood 310 as teams qualifying for state.

Van Buren placed fourth at 313, followed by Harrison 345, Siloam Springs 349 and Greenbrier 393.

Russellville's Susanna Manns shot 76 to win the individual conference title, while Lady Cylones teammates Clara McSpadden shot 80.

Sophomore Reese Sutulovich led Siloam Springs with a score of 110, while senior Baylee Morris shot 119, senior Mackenzie Sontag 120 and senior Brooke Ross 133.