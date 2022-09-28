Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries VOTE: Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SSSD celebrates retirement of Rakestraw

by Spencer Bailey | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Courtesy of Siloam Springs School District Cheryl Rakestraw, a long-time secretary at Siloam Springs High School, is shown here surrounded by friends and family at her retirement party.

Courtesy of Siloam Springs School District Cheryl Rakestraw, a long-time secretary at Siloam Springs High School, is shown here surrounded by friends and family at her retirement party.

Print Headline: SSSD celebrates retirement of Rakestraw

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT