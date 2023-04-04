Severe weather forecast in region today; Threat to last into Wednesday morning





FAYETTEVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas and parts of the River Valley are bracing for the possibility of severe weather Tuesday night, including a risk of tornadoes.

The forecast from the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, Okla., said Northwest Arkansas and West Central Arkansas, along with much of eastern Oklahoma, were looking at a significant risk of severe thunderstorms, with an elevated risk of tornadoes in the area.

A cold front is approaching and expected to move through the area early Wednesday morning, probably moving through Northwest Arkansas anywhere from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

According to the forecast, storms that develop ahead of the front, mainly across southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas, would be capable of producing higher-end severe weather, including very large hail, damaging wind in excess of 70 mph, and strong tornadoes. Storms that develop along the front and surge southeast will pose mainly a damaging wind threat and possibly an isolated hail threat. The severe threat will wane after the cold frontal passes Wednesday morning.

Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said the risk of severe weather is determined using a five-point scale with marginal being the lowest chance and high representing the greatest probability. An enhanced risk of tornadoes would fall in the middle of the five-point scale, Snyder said, and represents about a 5% chance of a tornado somewhere in the area covered by the forecast.

Robert McGowen, Benton County's public safety administrator, said his department is monitoring the approaching weather front and receiving regular briefings from the Weather Service. McGowen said the county's emergency services are prepared to deploy, if needed.



