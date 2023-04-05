2023 Siloam Springs Panther Relays

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

By Graham Thomas

[email protected]

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

