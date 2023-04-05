Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Newsletters Sports Distribution Locations Business Opinion Religion Photos Special Sections Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

2023 Siloam Springs Panther Relays

by Graham Thomas | April 5, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Oneida Batres takes her turn throwing the disc at the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.

By Graham Thomas

[email protected]

  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Esther Norwood competes in the high jump for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' George Leroy throws the shot in the Panther Relays on March 30.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Jeri Roy competes in the 100-meter hurdles for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Kaiden Vernon comes off the starting block in the 100-meter dash.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox clears nine feet in the pole vault for Siloam Springs at the Panther Relays.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Silas Tugwell runs in the 100-meter dash for Siloam Springs on March 30.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Reese Sutulovich takes her turn throwing the disc in the Panther Relays on March 30.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs' Eli Hargett competes in the triple jump on Thursday at the Panther Relays in Siloam Springs.
  
  photo  Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Wilson Cunningham (right) runs in the two-mile relay.
  

Print Headline: 2023 Siloam Springs Panther Relays

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT