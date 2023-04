Submitted photo City Director David Allen (center), on behalf of his mom Pat and the Allen family and in honor of Siloam Springs firefighters and EMTs, made a $1,000 donation in the memory of his father, Delbert “Pete” Allen, for the Safe Haven Baby Box. The Safe Haven Baby Box will help young mothers safely and anonymously give up their child to professionals.

Print Headline: Allen family makes donation to Safe Haven Baby Box

