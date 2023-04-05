Arrests and citations

March 27

Timothy Rhoshawn McGee, 34, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

Michael Ira Loghry, 22, arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child; computer child pornography; sexual solicitation of a child.

Dakota Mason Smith, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Don Lee Mourning, 60, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Harley James Hoffman, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Donis Jo Dell Kauffeld, 50, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Keelin Blake Mullins, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Thomas Canada, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Curtis Leroy Mobbs, 55, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Emily Raelynn Deckard, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian James Haney, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 28

Steven Joseph Mihalich, 68, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Jose Calderon-Marroquin, 47, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; additional penalties -- ignition interlock devices; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Pascual Mateo-Simon, 44, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving; insurance required -- minimum coverage.

Devin Ernesto Avila, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

William E. Rodriguez Santos, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 29

Christopher Jack Woodward, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

John Jefferson, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jonathan Neal Williams, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Joseph Byers, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jerry Leigh Rivas, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jackie Ray Morris, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 30

Roberto Medina Jr, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor Bee Hunter, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Carlos Alvarado, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- second degree; aggravated assault on a family or household member; robbery; theft of property.

March 31

Blake Dewayne Aragon, 23, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Destiny Maya Herrera, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public; theft of property; breathing inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.

April 1

Franklin Lejjena, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Steve Wayne Martin, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Summer Lee Maichle, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

April 2

Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing; loitering; curfew violation; refusal to submit to arrest.

TM Kosmes, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Wamor Riklon, 40, arrested in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device; insurance required -- minimum required.

Anoulack Souvanno, 46, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.