City hosts annual spring clean-up

Siloam Springs residents are invited to take advantage of Spring Cleanup beginning Monday, April 10, and running through April 14. Every year, the City of Siloam Springs Sanitation Division provides this service to the community for free.

"We are excited to offer this service to the residents of Siloam Springs. It's a great time of year for spring cleaning and to remove old toys, furniture, and trash from your house," Communications Manager Megan Whitworth said. "We want to thank the City of Siloam Springs Sanitation Division for providing this service and for their hard work in cleaning up Siloam Springs."

Approved bulk household items include:

Artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment centers, old above ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture, large toys, etc.

Building material is limited to two cubic yards. This is about the same size as a normal pickup bed.

Items that will not be picked up are: tires, household hazardous materials - paints, pesticides, cleansers, tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators with Freon, tire rims, televisions, and electronics.

Service limitations are:

No items will be picked up from empty lots.

This service is not provided to businesses, apartments, condos, multi-unit complexes (including three or more units), nonprofits, and industry.

Electronic waste (such as computers and televisions), appliances with Freon, tires and household hazardous waste including cleansers and paint are not accepted for bulk collection. These items should be taken to the Benton County Satellite Drop-off located at 1108 E Ashley the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon. This is a free service.

Rules and regulations for Spring Cleanup are:

Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash day the week of April 10. Placing items out the night before is recommended. Once crews have been down a customer's street they will not return.

Items must be placed within five to six feet of the curbside, no alleys or side streets. Crews will not collect materials from inside customers' homes.

Do not place under power lines or tree limbs or within four feet of any other object or materials on the ground.

Do not block the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks or access to mailboxes.

Qualified items placed at the curbside will be removed. The City is not responsible for any materials left at the curbside not intended for removal or that do not qualify for removal.

Public and Account Holders with dump trailers are asked to divert from the Transfer Station during the week of Spring Cleanup.

For questions, call the Sanitation Division at 479-524-8512 or email [email protected]