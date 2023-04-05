Colcord man arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child

A Colcord, Okla., man was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child Monday, March 27.

Michael Loghry, 22, was arrested in connection with internet stalking of a child, computer child pornography and sexual indecency with a child, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

According to the affidavit, an undercover officer (UC) was working in an undercover capacity posing as a 14-year-old female persona on a social media site March 24. The affidavit does not state which social media site it was.

The UC was on his persona's account when he received a private message from the user named Geek_Tiger, who was later identified as Loghry, the affidavit states.

The UC in the persona of the 14-year-old girl advised Loghry several times that she was only 14 years old, the affidavit states. Loghry sent the UC a sexually explicit picture and the UC sent a photo of himself portraying a 14-year-old girl, the affidavit states.

What followed were several messages between Loghry and the UC portraying the 14-year-old girl. Loghry sent multiple messages of an explicit nature, the affidavit states.

Loghry attempted to meet with the UC on March 24 and take her back across state lines from Arkansas to Oklahoma for sexual intercourse, the affidavit states. Following more messages, Loghry canceled the meeting, the affidavit states.

A second meet-up was set up between Loghry and the UC on Monday, March 27, but that meeting did not take place, the affidavit states.

On March 27, the UC went to see Loghry at his place of employment, the affidavit states. After reading Loghry his statement of rights, Loghry said he was willing to answer the UC's questions.

Loghry said he met a girl online and the 14-year-old female persona told him she was 14 years old, the affidavit states. Loghry said he did send the explicit picture to the persona, as well as the sexual things he wanted to do to her, the affidavit states.

Loghry said he wanted to meet up with her but said he did not go to meet her on either March 24 or March 27, the affidavit states.

When asked why he did what he did, Loghry said he had been really horny because he had not seen his girlfriend in three months, the affidavit states.

Loghry confirmed the content of the rest of the messages he sent to the persona of the 14-year-old girl and also said he wrote an apology letter to the 14-year-old female persona's grandmother, the affidavit states.

The UC placed Loghry under arrest and he was transported to the Benton County Jail. As of Tuesday, April 4, Loghry is still in the Benton County Jail with a cash/surety bond of $125,000.