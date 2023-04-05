Community pickleball tournament

Courtesy of Allison Bellomy

Twenty four members of the Siloam Springs community, all avid pickleball players, participated in a community tournament on Saturday, March 25, at John Brown University. Each player played nine games.

Courtesy of Allison Bellomy Wes Horton (right) presenting gold winner Rusty Perkins (left) with the grand prize, a new Paddletek paddle valued at $180. Perkins went undefeated during the march tournament on Saturday, March 25, winning all nine of his matches.

