In the article "Directors speak on Patterson termination, special meeting" in the Herald-Leader on March 29, Director Mindy Hunt is listed as saying that only the directors know the truth of everything and they are ready to move forward.

Hunt was actually quoting director Lesa Rissler, who made this statement. Hunt actually said she does not know the truth and that Rissler's statement implied that Hunt knows the truth, but Hunt says she doesn't.

The Herald-Leader apologizes for the error.