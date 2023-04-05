Educating kids about engineering

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader John Brown University Student Megan McCollum watches as two students play chess at the JBU ECS Explorettes program on Saturday at the Balzer Building on the JBU Campus. The ECS Explorettes program teaches students in Grades 3-5 about engineering.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Students from Grades 3-5 learn computer animation at the JBU ECS Explorettes program on Saturday at the Balzer Building at the John Brown University campus. The ECS Explorettes program teaches elementary school students about engineering.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Astrid Gutierrez shows her senior engineering project Bob Arthur II, a robot that can anticipate obstacles as it rolls around on the ground. Gutierrez was one of several students who spoke to elementary school students Grades 3-5 at the JBU ECS Explorettes program on Saturday at the engineering barn at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bob Arthur II, an engineering project of Astrid Gutierrez, makes its way around a bucket at JBU ECS Explorettes, an event for Grades 3-5 which was held on Saturday at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Rita Mohamend 11, uses a virtual reality mask at the JBU ECS Explorettes program on Saturday at the Balzer Building on the John Brown University campus. The ECS Explorettes program is for students in Grades 3-5 to introduce them to engineering.

