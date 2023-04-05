Friends of the Library founders reflect during 20-year anniversary

On March 24, the Friends of the Library celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

As community members look back on the history of the organization, they have had time to reflect on the past, present and future of the library in Siloam Springs.

Looking back

"It was a long-term concerted effort, with multiple failed starts," said Grace Davis, a member of the group. "One thing we are so grateful for is the deep community commitment to libraries and equal access to these spaces."

Grace is one of only a few of the original group who are still active. Laura Flynn, one of the original founders, is one of those few who has been reflecting on the past 20 years.

"When I moved here 25 years ago, the old library was down at the other park where the Parks and Rec office was. The city didn't run the library at the time. There was nothing; a librarian and a couple of clerks," said Flynn.

"No children's programs, nothing going on, it was a small, cramped dead space with a flooding problem," added Flynn.

The Friends of the Library group was a key player in advocating for and establishing the library that Siloam Springs has today.

"In the beginning we were very intentional about making partnerships," said Davis. "Making sure JBU was involved, Simmons was involved, Main Street Siloam as well."

"Looking at where we started, I'm just so impressed," said Flynn. "We've gone from zero to 100 and we're still going."

"We were a little group, and we were cranky," added Davis. "I don't think City Hall was very happy when we would go to city board meetings. We had to push."

Davis says the group is busier than ever. "Now there are so many activities going on here. Friends of the Library sponsors adult book clubs, children's programs and the summer reading program."

In the past, the group has also sponsored book giveaways, Santa visits during the holiday season and bilingual programs for teaching other languages.

Flynn and Davis noted that libraries have changed a lot over the last 20 years.

"A very big shift in libraries has been from print to digital. Libraries have always provided space and access and the growth of technology has put more emphasis on that importance," said Davis.

"From the get-go it has been about bilingual access and figuring out how we can serve all families regardless of language or culture and make sure that they can feel comfortable here," added Davis.

Looking ahead

Public libraries have dealt with a whole host of issues over the last few years, including massive budget cuts and fighting the pandemic.

Libraries have also notably come under scrutiny for their content and amenities.

That heat has been felt on the home turf, as the library has recently been embroiled in an issue involving the City Board and books that have been under fire for potentially inappropriate content.

When looking ahead, Davis and Flynn found it hard to skip around the subject.

"We want to create a climate and a culture that says all are welcome. We want to be a part of life together with everyone," said Davis.

"The thing about reading books, for the younger people, is that they are beginning to understand different points of view. To me, that is foundational for a reflective adult," added Davis.

Davis said that she's disappointed that it feels like such a battle.

"The National Library Association has their protocols for the way that we do equal access. I just don't know why it has to be so adversarial. Parents are always more than welcome to express concern to us and it can be addressed and worked out here," said Davis.

Davis noted that equal access is important and that parents are in charge of their children.

"I personally believe that adults are responsible for their children and it's their responsibility what their children do and don't check out."

Davis also added that she doesn't appreciate people trying to make political or social statements and dragging the library into it.

"We are in a very polarized time where it seems as though anything that can be used to make a statement is being used and that is not what libraries are about," said Davis.

"It's the opposite of what libraries are about. We are about bringing people together. We respect the professionalism of the librarians," said Flynn.

"It's a hard time. We're just a version of what's happening everywhere around the country. We need to walk forward with integrity and not be afraid or intimidated. We need to work for conflict resolution, which doesn't seem to be a thing these days," added Flynn.

Despite the turmoil, Davis and Flynn are filled with optimism.

"Anytime when we come together and physically do the work, it is the togetherness. Like-minded hearts all getting together to do something that is so special," said Davis.