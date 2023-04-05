HEALTHY LIVING: What’s that sound? Assessing joint sounds and health

Clicking, cracking, grinding, popping, snapping -- these are all common and generally harmless sounds our joints can make. It's a natural part of aging and the sound could be the result of one of these conditions:

As cartilage wears away, your bones grind or rub each other. This causes the sound you are hearing.

Tight muscles and tendons can make sounds when moving over bone or as it returns to its original position.

When you pop or crack a joint like your knuckles, you're releasing nitrogen.

When should I be concerned?

For the most part, joint sounds are not a problem unless accompanied by pain or swelling. That signals a joint problem or disease in or around the joint. If you experience pain, swelling, severe stiffness or limited range of motion in any of your joints, it's important to be evaluated by a doctor.

You can increase your range of motion and strengthen your bones and the muscles surrounding your joints with the following low-impact exercises:

Aerobic (endurance) exercises, including bicycling, jogging, swimming and walking.

Aquatic (water) or water aerobics performed in knee or shoulder-height water to reduce muscle and joint strain.

Flexibility exercises to improve your range of motion, such as gentle stretching and range of motion exercises.

Before beginning any new exercise regimen, consult with your doctor to create an individualized exercise plan that's right for you.

If you're concerned about your health, speak to your physician.