Herald-Leader obituaries for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Mary Sue Bumstead

Mary Sue Bumstead, 80, of Gravette, Ark., died April 3, 2023, in Gravette.

She was born Nov. 2, 1942, to Frank Bradley and Grace Bradley in Kingston, Ark.

She enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, flowers and doing the crossword puzzles in the newspapers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Carolyn Tarpley, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her children, Jerry Dean Bumstead and wife Angela of Mountain View, Ark., Roy Bumstead of Goodman, Mo., Gregory Bumstead of Gravette, Lisa Garrett and husband Chuck of Gravette, Sharon Bumstead of Lanagan, Mo., Bonnie Yandell and husband Kodge of Decatur, Ark., Hope Bumstead of Gravette, Harley Bumstead of Gravette; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

A visitation will be held noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Fellowship Full Gospel Church in Decatur, with a funeral service to follow immediately after. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery in Springdale, Ark.

Belinda Gay Duncan

Belinda Gay Duncan, 60, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 22, 2023, at Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Ark.

She was born April 22, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio.

She was married to Joe Duncan Jr and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Fay Day; grandparents, Pete and Dorothy Weiss; son, Jeffy Pete; brother, Steve Day; sister, Poochie Day; granddaughter, Taylor Nicole Augare.

She is survived by her husband, Joe of the home; daughters, Amanda Foster and husband Joshua of Siloam Springs, Amy Augare and husband Mark of Stilwell, Okla., Etta Littledeer and husband Anthony of Stilwell, Heather Day of Circleville, Ohio; sons, Brad Day of McArthur, Ohio, Kyle Day of Circleville, Ohio; and Brandon Day of McArthur, Ohio; sister, Rhonda Amerine and husband Junior of Creola, Ohio; brother, Jimmy Day and wife Maria of McArthur, Ohio; 19 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews whom loved her dearly.

There are no service planned at this time.

Carol Ann Hames

Carol Ann Hames, 74, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 31, 2023, in Siloam Springs.

She was born Oct. 4, 1948, to Luther Thomas and Mabel Thomas in Stilwell, Okla.

She married Don Hames on Sept. 8, 1967, in Stilwell. She enjoyed many different types of crafts and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one great-grandchild, Jesse Ray Herrmann; and four siblings, Leon Thomas, Luther A. Thomas, Otis Eugene Thomas, and Sue Kellar.

She is survived by her husband of the home; three children, Don E. Hames and wife Angie of Springdale, Ark., Billye Jean Hames of Siloam Springs and Jackie R. Hames and wife Teresa of Colcord, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Dorothy Snowder, Betty Shirley, Larry Thomas, and Johnnie Thomas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, 2023, at Faith Alive Church in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Geary Dale Trout

Geary Dale Trout, 70, of Farmington, Ark., died March 29, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Pampa, Texas, to James and Imogene (Crowder) Trout.

He is preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Nanette Trout; sister-in-law, Phyllis; and brother-in-law, Larry.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Trout, of the home; one daughter, Krystle Trout and husband, Nate Munguia, of Austin, Texas.; one son, Zachary Trout, and wife Elayna, of Fayetteville; two granddaughters; one brother Mike Trout and wife Darla; sisters-in-law, Patricia Rochier and husband Marvin, and Barbara Gates and husband Steve; sister-in-law, Lillian Goad, and husband Keith; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Wasson Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow at Yell Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the ALS TDI foundation -- https://www.als.net/donate

