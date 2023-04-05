Junior high boys take second place at home meet

The Siloam Springs junior high track teams hosted the annual Panther Relays on Tuesday, March 28, at Glenn W. Black Stadium in Siloam Springs.

Boys

After finishing first in their first two meets, the Siloam Springs boys took second place in their home meet.

Gravette won the meet with 139 points, followed by Siloam Springs 118, Shiloh Christian 105, Van Buren 75, Alma 74, Van Buren Northridge 73, Gentry 21, Huntsville 17, Pea Ridge 16, Van Buren Butterfield 11, Siloam Springs B 8 and Haas Hall Bentonville 6.

Chance Cunningham finished first in the 1,600-meter run at 4:59.39 with Gaige Thompson taking second at 5:15.49.

Corbin Allen finished first in the pole vault at 10 feet, while Boone Eldridge was third at 9-0, Melvin Chavez ninth at 6-6 and Nico Lloyd tenth at 6-0.

Mason Short placed first in the shot put at 41-9, while Francisco Suarez was eighth at 37-8, Nathaniel Haak twentieth at 30-2, Tolley Blanchard twenty-fourth at 28-0, Christian Mitchell twenty-fifth at 27-10, Jaxen Labitad twenty-ninth at 23-7 and Scout Borkert thirty-first at 21-3.

Sebastian Romero placed second in the 800-meter run at 2:20.84 with Eldridge third at 2:24.45 and Cooper Bunker fifth at 2:29.90.

Short placed third in the discus at 135-9, while Suarez was fourth at 134-0, Blanchard fourteenth at 101-6, Haak twentieth at 87-9, Mitchell twenty-third at 81-1, Borkert twenty-fifth at 75-6 and Labitad thirty-first at 56-11.

Allen placed fourth in the long jump at 16-11.5, while Mason Short took sixth at 16-8.5, Noah Palacio seventh at 16-8, Ian Muangchanh ninth at 16-2, Landon Jenks tenth at 15-11.5, Gideon Bergthold seventeenth at 14-2 and Aiden Woolard twenty-second at 7-5.25.

Cole Pittman placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at 26.23, with Palacio tenth at 27.38, Muangchanh eighteenth at 28.36 and Pierson Keen twenty-fourth at 32.62.

Allen placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.15.

Jenks finished sixth in the triple jump at 34-5, with Allen twelfth at 33-1, Fredy Renderos fourteenth at 32-5 and Efrain Garcia twenty-second at 27-4.

Daniel Alfaro finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.04 with Nathaniel Haak ninth at 1:03.26.

Javone Stelivan placed tenth in the 110-meter hurdles at 22.12, while Bunker was twelfth at 23.14.

Muangchanh took eleventh in the 100-meter dash at 12.99 with Allen in sixteenth at 13.20, Pittman seventeenth at 13.26, Palacio twenty-first at 13.41, Coleman Wilcox twenty-fifth at 13.68, Hayden Hargett thirty-first at 14.07, Haak thirty-second at 14.15 and Keen 34th at 15.45.

Pittman finished twelfth in the high jump at 4-8.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Alfaro, Allen, Muangchanh and Fredy Renderos took fifth at 50.01, while the team of Hargett, Stelivan, Keen and Driscoll placed eleventh at 56.52.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Renderos, Mason Short, Wilcox and Alfaro placed fourth at 1:47.36, while the team of Hargett, Stelivan, Haak and Beau Ghormley took ninth at 1:56.38.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Alfaro, Cunningham, Jack O'Brien and Corbett Stephenson took second at 4:02.59, while the team of Garcia, Bergthold, Jenks and Lloyd finished ninth at 4:59.69.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Romero, Stephenson and Thompson placed first at 9:25.06, while the team of Kale Jackson, Melvin Chavez, Sully Christians and Lloyd took sixth at 11:09.52.

Girls

Siloam Springs finished fourth overall in the junior high girls meet.

Gravette won the girls meet with 132.5 points, followed by Shiloh Christian 112, Pea Ridge 96.7, Siloam Springs 78, Van Buren Butterfield 58.6, Van Buren 51, Van Buren Northridge 38, Alma 29.2, Haas Hall 25, Gentry 24 and Siloam Springs B 1.

Madelyn Mehlburger placed first in the shot put at 37-4, while Lola Kirby took sixth at 30-11, Hailey Janes ninth at 27-11 and Brayleigh Scarberough sixteenth at 22-2.

Mehlburger also took first place in the discus at 94-11 with Janes in third at 82-2, Kirby ninth at 67-11 and Brayleigh Scarberough eighteenth at 46-4.

Addison Harris finished first in the 400-meter dash at 1:07.01, while Finley Carey was seventeenth at 1:20.56, Hannah Luttrell eighteenth at 1:23.66

Harris placed second in the 100-meter dash at 14.10, while Mia Ahrens was seventeenth at 15.5, Hadasha Jacklik nineteenth at 16.79 and Kelly Batres twenty-fourth at 19.29.

Harris took second in the triple jump at 30-3, while Jane Anglin was thirteenth at 25-2, Phoenyx Fuson fourteenth at 24-6, and Brayleigh Scarberough fifteenth at 24-2.

Ava Scarberough took third in the 200-meter dash at 30.30, while Tyra Mason was thirteenth at 34.73, Jacklik fourteenth at 36.89, Luttrell fifteenth at 36.96, Yasmin Batres seventeenth at 39.75 and Kelly Batres twenty-first at 42.92.

Sawyer Smith placed fifth in the pole vault at 7-0

Presley LaBeff took eighth in the 1,600-meter run at 7:02.56, with Anglin fifteenth at 7:38.70.

Mason finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.17, with Fe Moreno eleventh at 22.82 and Luttrell 13th at 23.17.

Sara Bishop placed tenth in the 800-meter run at 3:10.15.

Ahrens took thirteenth in the long jump at 11-8, while Moreno was fifteenth at 10-9 and Anglin seventeenth at 10-5.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ahrens, Ava Scarberough, Seauve and Smith took seventh at 1:00.89.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Ahrens, Ava Scarberough, Smith and Phoenyx Fuson placed fourth at 2:04.24, while the team of Carey, Jasmine Perez, Batres and Jacklik took eighth at 2:19.31.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Jane Anglin, Bishop, LaBeff and Venessa Rios finished fifth at 12:52.70.

Up next

The junior high track teams were scheduled to compete at Pea Ridge on Tuesday, April 4. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers and Lady Panthers are back in action at the Gravette Junior High Invitational on April 11.