Lady Panthers draw with Lady Cyclones

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team played to a scoreless draw at Russellville on Thursday, March 31.

The draw gave Siloam Springs a 6-2-2 record overall and 4-0-1 mark in 5A-West Conference play.

"We had a lot of opportunities but just never found the net," said SSHS girls coach Abby Jones.

With the draw, the Lady Panthers were tied for first place with Harrison, while Russellville (7-0-2, 3-0-1) was a half game back.

Siloam Springs 6, Greenwood 0

Six difference players scored goals as Siloam Springs picked up a mercy rule win against Greenwood on March 28.

Ellen Slater assisted on goals to Mesa Broquard and Rin Bos in the first half, while Abby Ballesteros assisted on a goal to Ariella Vogus.

In the second half, Jetta Broquard scored when Greenwood failed to clear a shot by Slater.

Addison Pilcher scored off a direct kick from Ahnaka Buxton.

Vogus assisted to Isabella Anglin-Rovira for a header and the Lady Panthers' sixth goal.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to return to action at Van Buren on April 4. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Thursday at home against Harrison.