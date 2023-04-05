LETTER: Thank you for opportunity to serve

Thank you for opportunity to serve

To the residents and employees of Siloam Springs,

It's been my honor and pleasure to serve as your city administrator for the last eight years. I wish to thank the 2014 city board members for giving me the opportunity to serve, and I also wish to thank the members of the 2014 citizen interview committee for interviewing and recommending me to the board.

I took the job knowing that it was impossible to please everyone and that if I did the job right there was no doubt that I'd ruffle the feathers of some individuals. Administrators who try to offend no one, and who want to be liked by everyone, end up accomplishing nothing. With the help of staff, I was able to accomplish a lot over the last eight years. Was I a perfect administrator? No I wasn't, but that's OK, because no one has ever been perfect, except for my lord and savior. I did my very best to be honest, forthright and to treat everyone with respect. It didn't matter to me if the resident or employee was lucky enough to have been born and raised in Siloam or if they had made the conscious decision to move or to work here in this wonderful city. To me their voices and concerns all carried the same weight.

I once heard that a city administrator is like a conductor of an orchestra. The conductor coaches, practices and listens but never quits until it all comes together. The musicians are the employees, citizens, businesses, schools, churches, youth, etc., of the city. There can be no micromanagement by the conductor and no fear of failure by the musicians. The conductor empowers the musicians to play their part, and not too loud to drown out the others. And when we all work together and practice, we make the finest music. Thank you for allowing me to be your conductor. WE made great music, just listen to it by looking around and enjoying the many wonderful amenities and opportunities Siloam Springs has to offer. I will always remember those of you who were the greatest musicians.

In the end, I know I did the best job that I could do on behalf of the city and Siloam Springs is in better shape than it was in 2015. My termination was not for gross incompetence, physical assault, fraudulent conduct, misuse of public funds, acceptance of bribes or kickbacks, conviction of a crime or misrepresentation of material facts related to an investigation, any of which would have resulted in a cause for termination. The termination was without cause, which the board had the authority to do. I assume they simply wanted different leadership than what I provided.

Since I wasn't afforded a final opportunity to address the employees, I want each of you to know how much I appreciate you and your work. You are the best group of municipal employees that I ever had the pleasure of working with. Thank you for your dedication to both the job and the city. I wish you, the residents and the City of Siloam Springs the very best.

Phillip Patterson

Siloam Springs