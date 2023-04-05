OPINION: New crime bill ‘full’ of costs to taxpayers, citizens

How safe do you feel, Arkansas?

Maybe that is the central question to the latest overall crime bill, a judicial reform and prison construction legislation package will add 3,000 prison beds and require the most violent offenders to serve 100% of their sentences, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced this past week.

Not batting an eyelash, with a crowd of eager, young, first-term conservative lawmakers as a backdrop, our governor announced the construction of the new prison space would cost an estimated $470 million.

And don't forget the maintenance and operation costs. The annual operating costs would be an estimated $31 million – a year.

Of course, the state's newest, professional, Arkansas Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri said the Arkansas Department of Corrections, ADC, is looking at adding 400 beds in the coming months to provide extra space.

That is more beds for citizens than found in the cities of Alpena, Arkansas City, Bigelow, Black Oak, Blevins, Carthage, Cash, Colt, Damascus, Denning, Emerson, Fisher, Griffithville, Grubbs, Harrell, Havana, Hiwasse, Knobel, Lexa, Menifee, Montrose, Norman, Oden, Parkdale, Pleasant Plains, Rosston, Scranton, Thornton, Tillar, Viola, Western Grove and Woodlawn.

To date, the prison population, those behind bars, hovers around 17,713 in the 20 prisons in the state, including those held in privately owned jails, paid for by state taxpayers.

The governor was flanked by the legislative primary sponsors, Sen. Ben Gilmore, R-Crossett, and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, along with Attorney General Tim Griffin.

But not just building prisons is found in this crime package of bills, such as the judicial reforms in Senate Bill 495, the Protect Arkansas Act.

The 132-page bill would require offenders convicted of crimes including murder, rape, human trafficking and child sex abuse to serve 100% of their sentences.

That arrangement would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, Gilmore said afterwards.

Those convicted of lesser violent crimes would serve at least 85% of their sentences starting in 2025. The extra year would give the state time to address prison capacity issues.

That will be one very expensive addition to the already expensive bill to build more cells for those who get sentenced for prison.

For example: An offender who commits a new felony while released on parole would serve the remainder of their sentence plus a penalty.

The example was stated that Arkansas's punishments were "soft" when compared to a federal sentence for the same crime.

On this topic, our governor had a ready answer for the critics of tougher sentences.

"Some will complain that these new punishments are too tough," Sanders said. "To those critics, I say that's Arkansas justice. It is tough, but it's fair."

Does our governor realize and prepare her office for the next wave of citizens – the wives, husbands, children and parents - of those often convicted and their complaints (many rightly made) about the incarceration of their loved ones.

But she forged ahead in more tough talk.

"My administration is not going to let unrepentant criminals terrorize our entire state. We're not going to tolerate the failed status quo. The first duty of government is to protect life, to protect liberty and the property of our citizens. When we fail at that, nothing else matters."

Attorney General Griffin, who has never seen a good cause he was not ready to "piggyback" upon, said the criminals think the state criminal sentencing system is a "laughingstock."

Griffin said the legislation will move violent felons into state prisons where they will have access to the programs they need.

The Attorney General then strangely said, "We need to rehabilitate those who are open to rehabilitation," he said. "We need to incapacitate those who are not."

But at what human cost?

"To those inmates who show a genuine desire to fix their life, Arkansas will help you get clean, get educated and get a job once you're out of prison," our governor said.

An additional $20 million will be dedicated to recruit and retain correctional officers. The package would also create a new school for state troopers and provide $5 million for additional overtime pay.

And the taxpayers will pay for these changes.

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.