Panthers fall at Russellville, tie Greenwood

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team was defeated 3-0 at Russellville on Thursday, March 31, at Cyclone Stadium.

With the win, the defending 5A champion Cyclones improved to 9-2-1 overall and remained unbeaten in 5A-West Conference play at 4-0.

Siloam Springs meanwhile, dropped to 1-8-2 overall and 1-2-2 in conference play in sixth place.

It was the second game in a row where the Panthers were unable to score any points.

Siloam Springs 0, Greenwood 0

Siloam Springs and Greenwood played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday, March 28, at Panther Stadium.

Both teams earned a point from the draw.

"I thought it was the best game as a team we put together tonight," Siloam Springs coach Craig Moses said after the game. We controlled the tempo and the game. We just could not score. We had 11 shots on goal with nothing to show for, but at least we were pushing up and creating opportunities."

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Van Buren on Tuesday, April 4. Results were not available at presstime.

The Panthers are back in action Thursday at home against Harrison.