Panthers swept by Greenbrier, Alma

The Siloam Springs baseball team had a good effort on the mound Monday, but the Panthers couldn't get the bats going as they dropped a 5A-West Conference doubleheader 4-0 and 4-1 at Greenbrier on Monday.

"Pitched well enough," said SSHS baseball coach J Keith. "Outfield played great. We're still searching for the right side of the infield to be locked down. We need to find more barrels at the plate. Way too many strikeouts."

The Panthers struck out a combined 22 times in 14 innings of the doubleheader, which was moved up a day from Tuesday because of looking inclement weather.

With sweep, Siloam Springs dropped to 2-9-1 overall and 0-6 in 5A-West play. Greenbrier meanwhile improved to 9-5 overall and 6-0.

Greenbrier took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third in Game 1 and then added two runs in the fifth to go up 3-0, before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth.

Greenbrier outhit Siloam Springs 11-2 in the 4-0 victory. Ty Ruby, Miles Miller and Drake Carden each had two hits for Greenbrier.

Jackson Still and Ryder Winfrey each had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Spencer Stephenson went five innings with three strikeouts, three earned runs and 10 hits allowed. Winfrey also pitched an inning with two strikeouts.

Carson Zachary got the win for Greenbrier with a complete game shutout and 11 strikeouts.

Greenbrier scored a run in the first to take a 1-0 lead in Game 2 and added three more in the third.

Winfrey started the game for Siloam Springs and gave up an earned run in the first inning.

Andrew Pilcher pitched three innings with four strikeouts and five walks, while Jack O'Brien and Aidan Gayler each threw scoreless innings.

Greenbrier had four hits. Kane Griffin got the win with seven strikeouts in five innings, while Kayden Marquis worked the final two innings with four strikeouts for the save.

Offensively Siloam Springs had one hit from Pilcher.

Alma 5-2, Siloam Springs 1-1

The Panthers were also handcuffed offensively in a doubleheader sweep against Alma on March 28 at James Butts Baseball Complex.

The Airedales defeated the Panthers 5-1 in Game 1.

Alma scored a run in the first and added two in the third and one each in the fifth and sixth.

Siloam Springs scored its run in the seventh inning.

Nathan Machen had three hits and two RBIs for Alma, while Branson Brogan and Derek Hatcher each scored two runs. Brogan hit a home run for the Airedales.

Lefty Noah Likens went the distance for Alma with three strikeouts and six hits allowed in seven innings.

Andrew Pilcher took the loss for Siloam Springs, working four innings, three runs (none earned) with seven strikeouts, while Ryder Winfrey went three innings and allowed two runs.

Jackson Still and Nick Driscoll each had two hits with Still notching an RBI, scoring Nolan Wills. Wills and Landon Fain each had base hits.

The Airedales won 2-1 in the nightcap.

Alma broke a scoreless tie with a run in the fourth and added another in the sixth. Siloam Springs got a run back in the sixth but couldn't get the tying run in.

Alma's Easton Daily and Nathan Machen each had two hits and an RBI.

Jackson Still had two hits and scored Siloam Springs' only run.

Landon Fain had a hit and an RBI, while Nick Driscoll also had a hit.

Cash Wilson went the distance on the mound for Alma with 11 strikeouts.

Spencer Stephenson went five innings with 10 strikeouts and one unearned run allowed.

Andrew Elkins worked the final two innings with four strikeouts and one earned run.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Farmington on Thursday before hosting Greenwood on Tuesday, April 11.