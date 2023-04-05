RELIGION: Jesus is alive

Jesus is alive and we have eyewitnesses to prove it. Do any of you folks doubt it?

Before I continue, do any of you doubt that Plato, Nero and King George IV really existed? You don't? Why? You've never seen them. Oh, but you read about them and you believe what you read?

I agree. The authors of the articles are credible and many accounts are based on eyewitnesses of the people at the time those men lived. In our court system, we accept eyewitness reports as legal documentation and we base verdicts on eyewitness reports. So we will use the same legal precedent here.

By the way, we have much literary information from the Romans and Greeks related to the life of Jesus, so let's not argue about the life of Christ. And many times the Bible has been proven to be historically correct so let's not argue about using the Bible as historical reference. And Luke, who wrote the book of Acts, was not a Jew but an educated Greek historian and a medical doctor.

I'm glad we've got all that established.

In Acts 1:3, we read, "After his [Jesus'] death, he showed himself to them and proved in many ways that he was alive. The apostles saw Jesus during the forty days after he was raised from the dead, and he spoke to them about the kingdom of God."

So we know Jesus raised from the dead. But we don't have to believe Luke by himself or even any of Jesus' followers.

We also have documentation about the guards' testimony -- guards who were authorized by the Roman governor to keep people from breaking the seal and stealing Jesus' body. Four guards were wide awake for three-hour shifts while the other 12 or more were sleeping or doing other things; so at least four men saw what happened. Most likely eight or more were witnesses and they were scared almost to death when they saw what happened. Read Matthew 28:4.

In Matthew 28:11-15, we read, "Some of the soldiers who had been guarding the tomb went into the city to tell the leading priests everything that had happened. Then the priests met with the elders and made a plan. They paid the soldiers a large amount of money and said to them, "Tell the people that Jesus' followers came during the night and stole the body while you were asleep. If the governor hears about this, we will satisfy him and save you from trouble." So the soldiers kept the money and did as they were told. And that story is still spread among the people even today."

First of all, how would anyone know what happens when they are asleep? However, guards do not sleep on the job because the penalty was usually death. The priests created the lie, bribed the eyewitnesses, then ordered the guards to lie! Because the lies (sleeping on the job) would impugn their integrity and put their lives in jeopardy, the authorities guaranteed the guards' safety. This adds weight to the fact that Jesus rose from the dead.

Acts 1:9-11 tells us that many people were watching when Jesus ascended into the sky. As he was going, people were stunned! Suddenly, two men wearing white clothes appeared and asked why they were standing there staring into the sky? They said, "This same Jesus, whom you saw raise into the sky, will come back in the same way you saw him go."

There were hundreds of eyewitnesses to verify many of the miracles Jesus did through His three years of ministry and there could have been up to 500 who watched Jesus ascend into the sky. Multiple people will not have the same hallucination at the same time so the ascension was real.

Now if you want to doubt or disbelieve what the eyewitnesses said about Jesus, why would you continue to believe what you read about other ancient people you never met?

Friends, it's time to wake up and accept Jesus for Who He is. It's been proven that Jesus was born, lived a sinless life, died on the cross and raised from the dead. We must accept the fact that He is God and He offers us eternal life if we ask Him to forgive us for our sin.

Jesus is alive! If you accept Him into your life, you too can live forever in heaven with Him.

S. Eugene Linzey is author, speaker, and mentor. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.