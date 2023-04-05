RELIGION: ‘We are all Barabbas’

Editor's note: The following is inspired by a song "Jesus Took My Cross (Barrabas' Song)" by Gary Isenhower.

He woke up with a start, and for a few seconds did not know where he was. As he raised his hands to wipe away whatever had been crawling on his face in the darkness, he heard the clanking of the manacles on his wrists, and he remembered.

He was in a Roman prison.

Barabbas was surprised he had been able to sleep at all. Today he would be executed for the crime of insurrection against Rome. And while dying did not particularly scare him, it was the way he would die that caused him, again, to shudder.

Crucifixion. One of the most hideous forms of punishment ever devised by man had been perfected by the Romans. They enjoyed the enduring pain and humiliation the method provided, and, with the right technique, could make a prisoner last for days on a cross in excruciating agony. They were experts in the art of torment.

Barabbas wondered again if he could take it. He considered himself brave, but writhing on a cross did not provide a really good opportunity to exhibit such fortitude. He had his doubts. And he had seen men much stronger than himself reduced to blubbering cowards even before the first nail was driven.

He heard the key turn in the lock, and his heart began to race. The big Roman soldier entered the cell, put his hands on his hips, and shook his head.

Barabbas summoned the last ounce of bravado he had left. "Guess it's my time to die, eh?" he asked.

"You're not going to die today, you worthless dog," said the guard. "Some preacher from Nazareth is taking your place."

Barabbas stared at the guard blankly for a few seconds, trying to process what he had just heard. He knew two things: One, as much as Roman soldiers liked to harass prisoners, they very rarely lied about what they intended to do to them. And two, this soldier looked particularly disgusted, which indicated that, as miraculous an event as this was, it was also true.

The guard unlocked the manacles on Barabbas' hands and feet, and led him to the outer door of the prison. "Get out of here," said the Roman. "If I see you again, I will happily spill your blood on the street."

Barabbas found himself outside on a beautiful spring day, the warmth of the sun coming over the Mount of Olives. He heard birds sing. Saw the green beginning to break out over the hillsides. He could smell the sweetness of the budding flowers.

He walked aimlessly. That is, until he was stopped by a procession on its way out of the city. At the head of the procession were two Roman soldiers on horses, clearing the road. More Romans brought up the rear. And in the middle, a man barely recognizable as human. He was literally covered in blood and bruises over his entire body. And he was trying, gamely, to carry a heavy wooden cross, although he was staggering under its weight.

Barabbas caught his breath. He had never seen a human so horribly disfigured. And this human, apparently, was on his way to the Place of the Skull, to be crucified.

And then it hit him. The man he was looking at was the preacher from Nazareth. And the realization almost made his knees buckle. "That was supposed to be me," he thought. "He is carrying my cross."

It was then Barabbas noticed the young woman standing beside him. Tears streaked her face as she watched the scene in front of them unfold. Yet she did not cry out or wail, as many around them were doing. She just watched, and wept.

"Are you one of his followers?" Barrabas asked.

"Yes," she quietly replied, clearly untroubled by being associated with the man from Nazareth.

"Who was he?"

Inexplicably, she began to smile. "Let me tell you who he was."

We are all Barabbas. Whether we like it or not; whether we choose to accept it or not, we all deserve the ultimate penalty for sin, because we are all sinners. But we don't have to receive that penalty, because it has already been paid on our behalf by that Preacher from Nazareth, Jesus Christ. All we have to do is accept the gift offered to us freely through His sacrifice. That's all.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.