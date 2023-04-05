Seventh-grade boys place first at Panther Relays

Siloam Springs Middle School hosted the annual Seventh grade Panther Relays on Monday, March 27 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

Boys

Siloam Springs won the boys meet with 214 points, followed by Shiloh Christian 209, Gentry 67 and Huntsville three.

Landon Golding was first in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, while Marcus Smith was third at 4-8.

Kaiden Allen placed first in the triple jump at 31-1, while River Hall was fifth at 25-2 and Gabe Stephens sixth at 21-0.

Cale Sutulovich placed first in the discus at 105-04, while Jayden Coleman took second at 77-5, Joseph Curoso fourth at 67-7, Roberto Romero sixth at 66-4 and Silas Brewer seventh at 64-7.

Sutulovich also took first place in the shot put at 38-1.5 with Coleman in fourth at 26-5, Brewer sixth at 21-2 and Romero eighth at 20-7.

Allen took first in the 200-meter dash at 29.73, with Kobe Rogers seventh at 33.91 and Jude Stratman eighth at 41.54.

Rogers took second in the pole vault at 6-0, while Joseph Curoso was third at 6-0 and Nathan Palmer fourth at 6-0.

Allen finished second in the long jump at 14-6.75 with Jett Briles fourth at 12-9 and Smith sixth at 12-7.5.

River Hall finished second in the 1,600-meter run at 6:14.53 followed by Palmer in third at 6:41.76, Nofire fourth at 6:45.18 and Oliver Posey fifth at 7:13.48.

Hall was second in the 800-meter run at 2:54.46, while Palmer was third at 3:03.41, Rogers fourth at 3:05.70, Nofire fifth at 3:15.46 and Posey sixth at 3:35.45.

Brady Smith took third in the 110-meter hurdles at 21.86.

Allen placed third in the 100-meter dash at 14.07, followed by Smith in fourth at 14.45, Golding fifth at 14.83 and Julies Corder sixth at 15.36.

Gabe Stephens finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:24.70, while Oliver Posey placed eighth at 1:28.11 and Stratman ninth at 1:30.99.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Palmer, Eli Nofire, Rogers and Hall placed first at 12:07.99.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Briles, Smith, Allen and Coleman placed first at 55.08.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Brady Smith, Golding, Rogers and Allen took first place at 4:31.24.

Girls

Shiloh Christian won the girls meet with 205 points, followed by Siloam Springs 142, Gentry 71 and Huntsville 66.

Natalie Hall placed first in the high jump at 4-4.

Ma'Kaylon Collins took first place in the pole vault at 5-6, while Rivir Wadsworth was second at 5-0.

Kendall Carver finished second in the discus at 53-10.

Amelia Thomas placed second in the 1,600-meter run at 7:26.76, while Natalie Nichols was third at 7:34.33, Anne Claborn fourth at 7:35.83 and Sidney Burns sixth at 9:10.89.

Nichols placed second in the 800-meter run at 3:24.03, while Claborn took fourth at 3:31.19 and Burns sixth at 4:00.36.

Carver was third in the shot put at 18-10.

Carver also took third int he 400-meter dash at 1:26.02, while Avery Carter finished fifth at 1:28.77 and Thomas seventh at 1:29.03.

Thomas placed fourth in the triple jump at 24-6.

Lauren Hiliker took fifth in the long jump at 10-7.5, with Wadsworth seventh at 10-5.25 and Collins eighth at 9-5.25.

Hall finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at 15.49, followed by Lauren Hiliker in sixth at 15.87, Jaelyn Baum seventh at 15.89, Burns 10th at 16.22, Collins 11th at 16.24 and Wadsworth 12th at 16.48.

Hall finished fifth in the 200-meter dash at 34.56, while Baum was sixth at 34.63, Hiliker eighth at 35.48, Collins ninth at 36.42, Carter 10th at 36.63, Burns 14th at 41.43 and Wadsworth 15th at 41.50.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Thomas, Nichols, Claborn and Carver took first place at 13:31.78.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Hiliker, Hall, Wadsworth and Baum finished third at 1:04.08.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Baum, Wadsworth, Carver and Hiliker took second at 6:14.92.

Up next

The seventh-graders were scheduled to be back in action at Greenwood on Monday, April 3. The seventh-graders compete at Van Buren on Tuesday, April 11.