Showcasing gems and minerals

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Ellie Bodine (right), of Show Me Lapidary, and Victor Meredith prep a gem for a customer at the NWA Gem and Mineral Show on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The Taneyville, Mo., vendor was one of several who ventured to Siloam Springs for the NWA Gem and Mineral Show.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Joe Humphries, of Siloam Springs, proudly displays a 217-pound Druzy Quartz he dug up with his son at the NWA Gem and Mineral Show on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Humphries said it took several hours and a lot of work to dig up the quartz and was selling it for $600.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Curt Lafferty of the Gem and Mineral Society conducts a Lapidary demonstration during the NWA Gem and Mineral Show on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A large crowd gathered at the NWA Gem and Mineral Show on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sandy Kania, a member of the NWA Gem and Mineral Society, demonstrates how to make beaded jewelry. Several members of the NWA Gem and Mineral Society demonstrated their skills.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Angie Kraushaar (left) stopped by the NWA Gem and Mineral Show with friends Ben Trieschmann and Kate Gillian. The trio cam down to check out the different gems available.

