SSHS softball swept at Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs softball team was swept 15-2, 12-5 on Monday at Greenbrier in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader.

The twinbill was moved up to Monday because of inclement weather Tuesday.

The Lady Panthers dropped to 0-15 on the season and 0-6 in 5A-West Conference play.

Siloam Springs took an early 1-0 lead in Game 1 when Aspeyn Downing singled and scored on a triple by Kaidence Prendergast.

Greenbrier scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game.

Siloam Springs answered with a run in the second when Lauren Dowdy singled, moved up on a Reagan Bishop single and scored on Callie May's RBI single.

Prendergast had three hits for Siloam Springs, while Dawdy and Downing each had two hits and Bishop, May and Hannah Mather one hit each.

Alex Kollias, Shelby Hardy and Sophie Schreiber each had three hits for Greenbrier. Schreiber had two runs and two RBIs, while Alex Kollias and Hardy each had three RBIs, Krista Kollias three runs and Ella Thorney three runs scored.

Siloam Springs took a 1-0 lead in Game 2 also.

Mather singled and scored on Prendergast's double to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Greenbrier scored nine runs in the bottom of the second to go up 9-1 and were up 10-1 going to the fifth.

Siloam Springs scored two runs in the fifth.

Bishop, Hailey Janes, Mather and Castaneda had four straight singles to account for the runs.

The Lady Panthers scored two more runs in the seventh.

Mather and Castaneda each singled and both scored to make it 12-5. The Lady Panthers had a season-high 14 hits.

Mather scored three runs and had three hits, while Castaneda had three hits, scored a run and drove in a run. Prendergast had two hits and an RBI, while Jaelynn Avery had a hit and RBI and Bishop two hits with a run scored. Dawdy and Morgan Williamson also had hits.

Alex Kollias led Greenbrier (8-8, 3-3) with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.

FS Northside 14, Siloam Springs 1

Fort Smith Northside scored 13 runs in the bottom of the third inning to turn a 1-1 score into a mercy rule on Friday, March 31.

Siloam Springs finished with two hits, one each from Kayleigh Castaneda and Morgan Williamson. Castaneda scored the Lady Panthers' only run.

Huntsville 11, Siloam Springs 2

Huntsville scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to a win against the Lady Panthers.

Morgan Williamson led the Lady Panthers with two hits and two RBIs, while Kaidence Prendergast had a hit and scored a run. Aspeyn Downing also scored a run, while Jaelynn Avery and Hannah Mather had base hits.

Alma 16-17, Siloam Springs 1-0

Alma swept the 5A-West Conference doubleheader from Siloam Springs 16-1, 17-0 on Tuesday, March 28, at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.

Alma's Julia Nutt had three hits and seven RBIs in Game 1, including a home run and a triple.

Aspeyn Downing and Jaelynn Avery each had a hit for Siloam Springs with Avery also notching an RBI.

Nutt followed with five RBIs and two more hits in Game 2, while Jada Wallis had two hits and three RBIs.

Up next

Siloam Springs is back in action Tuesday, April 11, against Greenwood.